Modivcare Boosts Health Care Experiences with Genesys Cloud AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced Modivcare, a top provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), monitoring and personal in-home care, is transforming support for its 34 million members with the Genesys Cloud™ platform. To execute its digital-first strategy, Modivcare turned to the AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud. Today, Genesys Cloud supports Modivcare teammates who efficiently and securely manage 2.2 million monthly calls and email and messaging conversations through a single unified desktop.

With a goal to elevate member and teammate experiences, Modivcare sought to improve the effectiveness of its human- and bot-assisted services and modernize workforce engagement management (WEM) for 2,600 contact center advisors.

Increasing Access to Care with AI-Driven Self-Service

To assist with medical transportation inquiries, Modivcare deployed Genesys Cloud voicebots and chatbots integrated with web messaging for seamless self-service. Members can use bots to schedule transportation, change or confirm their reservation, seek ride assistance, ask for mileage reimbursements and more. Now, 63% of members engage with chatbots for routine support, enabling Modivcare teammates to focus on high-touch interactions and escalations.

“We’re one of the first NEMT companies to leverage AI plus real-time data capabilities and analytics to ensure data security and quality performance at scale,” said Heath Sampson, president and chief executive officer of Modivcare. “This is a difference-maker for our members, granting them access to care at the level that best serves them.”

Smarter Workforce Engagement to Enhance the Human Touch

With Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management, Modivcare benefits from advanced quality management tools, speech and text analytics, and gamification to help keep its teammates engaged so they can deliver cohesive member experiences. Previously, 65% of IT tickets were related to the limitations of its legacy workforce management solution. After evolving to Genesys Cloud WEM, Modivcare decreased IT-related tickets by 50%.

Modivcare is seeing a huge upswing in its member and teammate experience indicators after embarking on its contact center transformation with Genesys Cloud. This includes a 31% reduction in average speed of answer and abandonment rates. Service levels and quality scores have risen by 5%, with occupancy rates up 3%. The company also saw an 86% increase in teammate retention.

These results are positively impacting front-line services such as scheduling member transportation. Additionally, Modivcare teammates are now better equipped to prevent late arrivals and drive out fraudulent claims, waste and abuse within the health care industry.

“With Genesys, we’ve elevated our ability to deliver connected and personalized experiences that scale empathy for our members,” said Sampson. “By focusing on innovation and modernizing our systems, our teammates are working more efficiently to provide the human element where it matters most.”

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted platform that is born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud helps organizations accelerate growth by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements. Visit www.genesys.com.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.