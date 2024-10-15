AnswerRocket Helps Cereal Partners Worldwide Unlock Faster Insights with Custom Generative AI Solution

ATLANTA & PRILLY, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), a joint venture between Nestlé and General Mills, has successfully launched Max, a generative AI assistant developed by AnswerRocket, a leader in GenAI consulting and analytics. Max is a fully customizable AI analyst powered by large language models (LLMs), unlocking faster, data-driven decisions across the organization through conversational analysis.

Empowering Teams with AI-Driven Insights

CPW sought to enable its teams to extract meaningful insights from vast amounts of data across multiple markets, categories, and brands. Max allows teams to quickly access reliable answers in real-time through a conversational interface. This innovation streamlines complex analysis and accelerates decision-making by delivering insights tailored to CPW’s specific business needs, helping teams explore growth trends, assess brand performance, and evaluate market dynamics more effectively.

Tony Rimmer, Global Head of Analytics at CPW, stated, “AI has the potential to be a game changer for us. It’s like we’ve gone straight from VHS to streaming, skipping all the steps in between. AnswerRocket’s continued expertise is going to be essential in rapidly integrating generative AI into our data strategy. Max has significantly reduced the time spent on manual analysis, empowering our teams with on-demand insights and faster, more confident decision-making.”

AnswerRocket’s GenAI Consulting Approach for CPW

AnswerRocket worked closely with CPW to design a strategic GenAI analytics roadmap, focusing on key recurring workflows like market trend analysis and brand performance evaluation. Together, they developed custom Skills (analytical apps) to meet CPW's unique requirements. AnswerRocket ensured a successful rollout through comprehensive training, ongoing support, and iterative updates to align Max with CPW’s evolving business goals.

CPW has deployed Max to consumer market insights and analytics teams, improving agility in decision-making and reducing time to insights from days to minutes. Looking ahead, CPW plans to expand Max’s capabilities to include additional marketing and consumer research datasets in the coming months.

“The launch of Max demonstrates how companies can quickly realize value with well-defined AI assistants,” said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket. “AI assistants like Max have the potential to democratize analytics and insights by making complex analyses accessible across the organization, enhancing decision-making and driving growth.”

Accelerate Your Generative AI Journey with AnswerRocket

For companies looking to enhance their analytics capabilities, AnswerRocket offers comprehensive GenAI consulting services to develop and deploy purpose-built GenAI assistants. From strategy to deployment, AnswerRocket provides a seamless path to achieving AI-driven insights, driving measurable business outcomes like faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

To learn more about how AnswerRocket’s GenAI consulting can accelerate your AI journey, visit www.answerrocket.com/genai-consulting.

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is a generative AI consulting and analytics company that helps businesses harness the power of AI to achieve rapid, data-driven business results. AnswerRocket guides companies in defining and executing AI strategies tailored to their needs, enabling faster insights and smarter decisions. AnswerRocket’s GenAI analytics platform empowers enterprises to explore data, monitor key metrics, and detect critical issues in seconds. Max, AnswerRocket’s AI assistant, delivers narrative answers, insights, and visualizations via chat. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cereal Partners Worldwide, and Suntory Global Spirits rely on AnswerRocket to accelerate their speed to insights. For more information, visit www.answerrocket.com.

About Cereal Partners Worldwide

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) is a leading global breakfast cereal company and the maker of Nestlé Breakfast Cereals, including favorites such as NESQUIK®, FITNESS®, CHEERIOS® and CHOCAPIC®. With more than 50 brands to suit all ages and lifestyles, CPW strives to make breakfast better with convenient, tasty and nutritious food that helps people start their day in the best possible way. Established in 1990, CPW is a long-standing partnership between Nestlé & General Mills, bringing together the world-class capabilities of both companies. Headquartered in Switzerland, CPW has a strong worldwide network with 4,000 employees, 17 factories, sales teams in more than 130 markets, and a global R&D footprint.