JetCool and Start Campus Partner to Drive Sustainable Liquid Cooling Solutions for Hyperscale Data Centers

Start Campus, a company focused on designing, building and operating a new generation of sustainable data centers and JetCool, a leading provider of advanced liquid cooling technology, announced today a strategic partnership in order to expand the portfolio of high-efficiency cooling options for future customers at Start Campus' 1.2 GW SINES DC in Portugal. This collaboration intends to complement Start Campus' wide portfolio of cooling solutions and aligns the strengths of both companies to redefine the future of sustainable data center infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, JetCool’s advanced patented microconvective cooling technology will be made available to customers who require efficient, high-temperature liquid cooling for AI GPUs and other high-density computing systems and will directly leverage Start Campus’ AI-ready power and cooling infrastructure, which includes sea water cooling technology. The company’s patented technology leverages a unique microjet impingement approach that targets hotspots directly on chips, allowing for the use of coolant temperatures over 60°C. This reduces the need for mechanical chillers, enabling free cooling even in warmer climates, and significantly lowers power consumption across facilities in which it is deployed. JetCool’s newly launched 300kW in-rack liquid-to-liquid coolant distribution unit (CDU) offers customers a highly flexible solution.

“We believe in pushing the boundaries of performance and sustainability in data centers,” said Denis Browne, Head of R&D for Start Campus. “By partnering with JetCool, we’re expanding our suite of cooling options for customers, while maximizing the benefits of SINES DC’s existing sea water cooling infrastructure and AI-readiness. Offering our customers access to a state-of-the-art cooling option that allows them to use very high inlet coolant temperatures enables a data center environment that is not only more efficient and adaptable to a variety of high-density workloads already supported by our facility.”

“Start Campus is an ideal partner for us as they are dedicated to setting new standards for sustainable data centers,” stated Caitlin Johnstone, VP, Partnerships at JetCool.

“Our partnership with Start Campus is a natural fit because they’re at the forefront of redefining data center sustainability and performance,” said Dr. Bernie Malouin, CEO of JetCool. “By combining our liquid cooling solutions—from cold plates to high-capacity CDUs—with their AI-ready power and cooling infrastructure, we’re enabling a new standard for high-density compute environments that pushes the boundaries of efficiency and scalability.”

JetCool’s liquid cooling options will be available and offered as part of Start Campus’ comprehensive technology portfolio, providing customers with access to advanced cooling options that address both current demands and future scalability. This partnership reinforces Start Campus’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and adaptability, enabling clients to deploy AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

To showcase this breakthrough, Start Campus and JetCool will be presenting at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit on Wednesday, October 16, from 10:40 am PT to 10:55 am PT at the SJCC Concourse Level Expo Hall Stage. The session, titled “Advancing Sustainability in Data Centers: Evaluation of Hybrid Air/Liquid Cooling Schemes for IT Payload Using Sea Water,” will explore how hybrid cooling approaches can support the growing demand for more powerful and efficient data centers. Imran Latif, Chief Operations Officer, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Gemma Reeves, Business Development Manager Data Centers, Alfa Laval, will also participate in the presentation as co-authors of the paper being presented.

About JetCool

JetCool designs and delivers micro convective cooling® technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing and semiconductor markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements. Our mission is to continuously innovate next-generation cooling solutions to enable the devices that fuel a more sustainable tomorrow. JetCool designs and delivers innovative cooling modules that focus on decreasing energy consumption, water usage and carbon footprints. Our technology creates a ripple effect, enabling the businesses we serve to become more sustainable, profitable and efficient.

About Start Campus

Start Campus is developing the SINES DC project, a 1.2 GW data center campus in Portugal, creating one of Europe’s largest and most sustainable data ecosystems with market-leading global connectivity. SINES DC provides maximum optionality for customers with powered shell, turn-key and build-to-suit solutions. The company’s advanced offer is AI-ready and addresses the future needs of the industry by integrating liquid cooling technologies into its flexible and scalable design. With a total combined investment value of €8.5bn, the project is set to use 100% renewable energy and targets an industry-leading PUE of 1.1. Start Campus will be Net Zero by 2030. For more information, visit www.startcampus.pt.