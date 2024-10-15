Sidus Space Receives FCC Approval for Remote Sensing Satellite Micro Constellation License, Expanding Footprint in Low Earth Orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval for the company to operate a micro constellation of remote sensing, multi-mission satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

This key regulatory milestone marks a significant step in Sidus Space's on-orbit expansion plans and reinforces its strategic commitment to enabling new missions and delivering flexible, cost-effective data acquisition solutions through its innovative data-as-a-service model. Sidus owns the data collected by LizzieSat™ Sidus sensors for all missions, providing customers with a distinct advantage in accessing valuable data streams.

The FCC’s approval covers LizzieSat™ 2-5, further permitting Sidus Space to expand its footprint in orbit beyond the successful LizzieSat™-1 mission. This achievement aligns with Sidus Space's long-term strategy to position itself as a space mission enabler and to deliver enhanced situational awareness to government, defense, intelligence and commercial sectors worldwide.

“We are thrilled to receive this key FCC approval, which allows us to further expand our on-orbit presence and offer our customers a seamless combination of hosted payload capabilities and data services,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “This milestone underscores the value of our data-as-a-service model, providing clients not only with payload hosting and on-orbit AI enhanced processing, but also with continuous data streams to meet their operational needs. Additionally, with Sidus’ ownership of the data collected by our LizzieSat™ sensors, we offer a unique proposition for customers looking for comprehensive and reliable data solutions.”

As part of the LizzieSat™ 2 and 3 missions, Sidus Space will host the HEO’s Holmes Imager payload, which will take resolved images of satellites and space debris in-orbit. In addition to hosting the payload, Sidus will provide ongoing monthly data services to HEO.

The FCC approval represents a major advancement for Sidus Space as it continues to grow its on orbit presence and to enhance its ability to serve a wide range of industries with expanded real-time, space-based data services.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler that provides flexible, cost-effective solutions including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, space manufacturing and AI enhanced space-based sensor data as a service. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With proven space heritage including manufacturing and managing its own on-orbit satellite, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities.

