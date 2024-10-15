Wisk Partners with Airservices Australia to Incorporate Autonomous Air Taxi Network into National Airspace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & CANBERRA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the US, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airservices Australia. This government-owned organization provides air traffic management and associated services in Australia. The MoU lays the foundation for incorporating safe, autonomous air taxi travel into Australia’s airspace.

Australia is an important market for Wisk’s testing and evaluation program and for future commercial service. In 2022, Wisk established an MoU with the Council of Mayors (SEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government advocacy organization, and most recently, Wisk expanded its partnership with Skyports Infrastructure to identify an Entry-into-Service (EIS) network for Wisk’s autonomous aircraft ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Wisk Australia Pty Ltd has also recently been established to lead the EIS of Wisk in Australia and will lead the engagement with Airservices under this MoU.

The agreement with Airservices Australia underscores Wisk’s commitment to the region and ensures that critical airspace integration systems will be established before Wisk enters the market. Specifically, the MoU establishes a framework for:

Evaluating initiatives that will incorporate autonomous air mobility networks into Australia,

Exploring how advanced air mobility, and in particular uncrewed, remotely supervised aircraft can be integrated into the Australian national airspace,

Providing a forum for discussion on challenges and opportunities for development by identifying potential projects, and

Collaborating and knowledge-sharing activities to improve practices related to autonomous air mobility networks.

Activities expected to be conducted under this MoU also include the workshops, and simulations to understand how AAM systems and Airservices systems will integrate into the national airspace.

“Australia has a history of aviation innovation and a vision for the future that includes advanced air mobility,” said Catherine MacGowan, Wisk’s VP of APAC and Air Operations. “We’re grateful to share that vision with Airservices, and to contribute to an air traffic system that meets the needs of AAM services so we can bring safe, efficient air travel to communities in this region.”

The MoU benefits from Airservices' leadership in airspace reform, including their plans to establish a Flight Information Management System (FIMS). The development of a FIMS is critical for enhancing safety and for integrating AAM into a fully coordinated and seamless airspace. This integrated airspace approach is essential for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of all users, both traditional and emerging.

Airservices Australia is taking a leading role in transforming airspace management to accommodate the future of aviation, including AAM. Wisk Australia will collaborate closely with Airservices to explore airspace procedures for autonomous aircraft, digital flight approvals, and time and trajectory-based operations, as well as how these procedures will operate within newly established vertiport environments. Together, this MoU aims to set standards for the safe and efficient integration of AAM into the national airspace system.

“The mutual benefit of this knowledge-sharing arrangement is it will help both organizations better understand industry needs and challenges, and collaborate on strategies to ensure the safe and sustainable use of Australian airspace,” said Rob Sharp, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Airservices Australia.

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi is the first candidate for FAA certification of a passenger carrying autonomous aircraft. Wisk is a fully-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1750+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk Australia Pty Ltd is located in Brisbane Australia. Learn more about Wisk here.

ABOUT AIRSERVICES AUSTRALIA

Airservices Australia is the Federal Government-owned organisation responsible for the safety of 11 per cent of the world’s airspace and the provision of aviation rescue fire fighting services at Australia’s busiest airports. It works closely with customers and industry to support the long-term growth of the aviation industry, and is investing in technologies to position Australia at the forefront of innovation in the global aviation industry. Learn more about Airservices here.