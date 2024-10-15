EdgeNext and Commercis Announce Strategic Cloud Partnership at GITEX for Iraq Expansion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeNext, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and edge computing services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Commercis Plc, a leading connectivity, cybersecurity, and innovative IT solutions provider at Gitex 2024. This collaboration will enable the expansion of EdgeNext’s cloud delivery services throughout Iraq, bringing transformative improvements to the country's digital landscape.

This partnership will integrate Commercis’s regional infrastructures with EdgeNext’s global network of over 1,700 edge nodes. Together, the companies will deliver high-performance content delivery, cloud security, and low-latency services to enterprises and public sectors across Iraq.

One of the key elements of this partnership is cloud gaming in Iraq, which will provide exclusive access to globally leading gaming platforms, enhancing the gaming experience for users in the region. The cloud gaming will be supported by EdgeNext’s gaming platform, with Commercis’s extensive regional infrastructure offering scalable rack space and reliable connectivity to key data centers across Iraq, ensuring seamless access to global gaming services.

“Our partnership with Commercis will be pivotal in bringing cutting-edge cloud and gaming services to Iraq. With this collaboration, we aim to address the region’s growing demand for high-performance digital infrastructure,” said Terence Wang, the EdgeNext COO.

"Commercis regional presence and expertise, coupled with EdgeNext’s technology, will enable us to offer unparalleled digital performance to customers," added Alan Afrasiab, Group CEO at Commercis. " This partnership marks a significant step forward in our vision to enhance digital infrastructure across Iraq. By leveraging EdgeNext's cutting-edge technology and expertise in edge computing, we aim to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure services to meet the growing demands of our customers. We look forward to supporting the increasing demand for fast, reliable content distribution across Iraq."

About EdgeNext:

EdgeNext, a leading provider in the global edge cloud service arena, boasts an impressive infrastructure of over 1,700 edge nodes spread across more than 250 cities globally. The company has established profound interconnection collaborations with over 100 key operators worldwide. These partnerships enable EdgeNext to offer comprehensive edge cloud services that encompass networking, security, and computing, catering to the diverse needs of its global enterprise clientele.

Dedicated to enhancing its reach and capabilities, EdgeNext has been actively expanding its nodes and infrastructure within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion aims to deliver effective, bespoke solutions to major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), local and international organizations, and business partners, ensuring their unique requirements are met precisely and efficiently.

About Commercis Plc:

Commercis Plc is a holding company overseeing a group of businesses focused on delivering innovative technology and connectivity solutions with an emphasis on cybersecurity. As the parent company of Talia, DataGrid Network, and Quika, Commercis is a leading global operator in satellite and terrestrial networks, providing secure communications for enterprises worldwide. With offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Commercis ensures timely, responsive service and support to its customers. Additionally, its global partner ecosystem extends its reach, ensuring strong local presence and reliable services even in regions without direct offices.