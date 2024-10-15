Alphathena and ETF.com Partner to Bring Valuable Direct Indexing Education to Financial Advisors

WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphathena, a leading fintech platform empowering advisors and institutions to deliver personalized investment experiences through real-time direct indexing, is excited to announce a new partnership with etf.com, the single source for ETF intelligence. This collaboration aims to provide financial advisors with valuable educational content about direct indexing.

Alphathena co-founders Tushad Driver and Mohan Naidu conceptualized the platform to help advisors struggling to take advantage of personalization strategies like direct indexing.

“We saw an opportunity to equip advisors with software that not only personalizes investment strategies but also automates the complex tasks of trade execution, rebalancing, and ongoing account management,” explained Naidu. “Partnering with ETF.com is the next step in democratizing direct indexing and its powerful benefits by providing advisors with the education they need to use it most effectively.”

Direct indexing, historically reserved for ultra high-net-worth clients because of its traditional time-consuming and resource-intensive nature, involves directly holding the individual stocks that make up an index. This approach, which allows advisors to build portfolios highly tailored to each client’s preferences and investment goals, is becoming more widely accessible thanks to innovative solutions like Alphathena.

Now, users can take advantage of the Alphathena team’s direct indexing expertise right from etf.com via this powerful partnership. Visitors to etf.com searching for a specific ETF will now be able to access information from Alphathena about how to replicate the fund in a more tax efficient manner.

By combining cutting-edge technology with ongoing education, Alphathena and etf.com are empowering advisors to leverage direct indexing more effectively to improve client outcomes and grow their firms.

For more information about Alphathena, visit www.alphathena.com.

About Alphathena

Alphathena, a leading fintech platform, empowers advisors and institutions to deliver personalized investment experiences through real-time direct indexing. Our cloud-based solution seamlessly integrates with existing workflows to deliver personalization with features such as tax-loss harvesting and AI-powered portfolio optimization.

About etf.com

etf.com is the single source for ETF intelligence. We provide real-time ETF news and analysis to educate investors and drive financial knowledge in the space. Our personalized and accurate information, alongside industry-leading financial tools, are depended upon to develop winning investment and financial decisions. At etf.com, we strive to serve both the individual investor as well as the professional financial advisor to educate and grow the ETF community.