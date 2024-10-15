b1BANK Chooses Spiral to Promote Financial Wellness and Support Community Impact Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with b1BANK, the banking subsidiary of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), a community bank dedicated to innovative banking solutions and community engagement.

By integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™, b1BANK clients will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to save effortlessly for their future, while also being able to support charitable causes and initiatives of their choice.

"We are excited to enhance our digital banking experience, making it easier and more engaging for our customers to grow their savings and impact their local communities," said Keith Mansfield, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, b1BANK. "We’re proud to continue to support our community while helping our customers in making a positive impact in ways that matter most to them."

In addition, b1BANK’s new Giving Center will enable customers to easily donate to the causes they care about directly from their online bank accounts. Through this new Giving Center, customers can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"b1BANK has a long history of making a positive impact on their local community and their customer financial journey, and we’re happy to support their efforts to take this to the next level through Spiral’s solutions," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We are proud to help more community financial institutions personalize their digital banking experience, drive deposits, and attract new customers — all while leading positive change."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning personalized banking platform that enables banks and credit unions to grow deposits and attract new account holders through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives and positively impact their communities.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About b1BANK and Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2024, Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $6.7 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.