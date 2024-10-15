NAMSA and TERUMO Announce Strategic Outsourcing Partnership

TOLEDO, Ohio & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end market access services, and TERUMO, a global leader in medical technology, announced that they have entered into a strategic outsourcing partnership aimed at accelerating the regulatory approval and commercialization of Terumo’s product portfolio.

Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo provides innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. Its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments.

“We are thrilled to facilitate Terumo’s growth through this strategic outsourcing partnership,” explained John Amat, NAMSA Chief Commercial Officer. “As part of this partnership, we have granted Terumo immediate access to clinical experts for study starts and capacity in addition to our skilled and talented teams of clinical and regulatory medical device experts. Together, we’ll accelerate the introduction of life-enhancing devices.”

The global MedTech industry is experiencing changing regulatory requirements and increasing clinical evidence demands. More stringent requirements can extend development timelines, increase costs and slow speed-to-market. NAMSA's strategic outsourcing solution and full suite of in-house services (clinical, preclinical, testing, regulatory) allows MedTech innovators to proactively mitigate risk, preserve capital and create more stakeholder value. This results in accelerated commercialization and products that are more readily available to patients that need them most.

Toshihiko Osada, Group Senior Managing Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation commented, “We strongly believe that the establishment of a global strategic partnership with NAMSA will enable us to realize a seamless, end-to-end development program that covers from feasibility studies to product launches on a global scale. This partnership is a pivotal step toward bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to physicians and patients worldwide and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients’ products through the product development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From preclinical and clinical research to medical device testing and regulatory compliance, NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: namsa.com

ABOUT TERUMO

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to “Contributing to Society through Healthcare” for more than 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.