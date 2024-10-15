Maritime Launch and Reaction Dynamics Driving a Canadian Orbital Launch Solution in the Global Space Economy

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (Maritime Launch) (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) and Reaction Dynamics (RDX) are announcing the next steps in their continuing collaboration with the signing of an agreement for future orbital launches from Canada.

This new partnership between the two Canadian space companies will begin with a pathfinder launch designed to reach the edges of space. The low impulse launch will push the limits toward a future orbital launch by reaching the Karman Line, the internationally recognized edge of Space.

Under the terms of the MOU, Maritime Launch and Reaction Dynamics will work towards a Pathfinder mission that will enable a first ever orbital launch of a Canadian vehicle from Canadian soil on the coast of Nova Scotia. These missions will be supported by RDX’s patented, cutting-edge hybrid rocket technology. Building on the success of the first launch, both companies will work toward the first commercial missions of the Aurora vehicle.

“This partnership is more than just a milestone for Maritime Launch and Reaction Dynamics; it’s a monumental leap forward for Canada,” said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch. “For the first time, Canada will host its own homegrown rocket technology, launched from a Canadian-built commercial spaceport, offering launch vehicle and satellite customers the opportunity to reach space without leaving Canadian soil. This is something that has never been done before in our country, and we are proud to lead this charge.”

Reaction Dynamics is the second launch vehicle company committed to launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch completed a first suborbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in July 2023. In addition to this launch with RDX, the company is planning an orbital mission with an international launch vehicle operator, in 2026.

The partnership with RDX is set to catalyze growth in Canada’s space industry. Maritime Launch is focusing on building out its facilities to offer world-class service to launch vehicle clients, ensuring that Spaceport Nova Scotia remains at the forefront of innovation in launch services.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent full duration burns of our proprietary propulsion technology and now focus on reaching space. We are proud to be the first Canadian rocket company to launch from a Canadian commercial spaceport,” said Bachar Elzein, CEO of Reaction Dynamics. “Together with Maritime Launch, we are bringing orbital launch capability to Canada for the very first time, proving that Canadian ingenuity can compete on the global stage.”

This MOU is a crucial step toward solidifying Reaction Dynamics and Maritime Launch as key players in the global launch landscape, with both companies committed to bringing domestic launch capabilities to Canada.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations from a single site. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada’s first commercial orbital launch complex.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

