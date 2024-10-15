Xochitl Welcomes New Senior Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xochitl (pronounced “so cheel”), an enduring brand known for its authentic Mexican tortilla chips and salsa, is excited to announce the appointment of a dynamic new leadership team as the company enters a new chapter of growth. This strategic move follows Xochitl’s recently announced partnership with Forward Consumer Partners, a private investment firm focused on powerful brands that make beloved products.

The newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience across key areas of the business, positioning Xochitl for continued success and expansion. The new team includes:

Jolie Weber, Chief Executive Officer

Jolie Weber joins Xochitl as CEO, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in the food and consumer goods industries. Most recently, she served as CEO of Lenny & Larry’s where she expanded the brand into new channels, new customers and developed key innovation items for the bakery and salty snack category. Jolie also spent 15 years at Wise Foods, where she spearheaded significant revenue growth and brand revitalization. Jolie has a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives, expanding market presence, and fostering operational excellence. "I am thrilled to join Xochitl and to lead this talented team as we build on the brand’s authentic heritage while accelerating its reach and impact in the market," said Weber.

Dan Schlegel, Head of Sales

Dan Schlegel steps in as VP of Sales, with an impressive background in driving sales strategies and fostering strong retail partnerships. He previously held senior sales roles at Sazerac and Barcel USA, where he led multiple high-performing teams and expanded distribution channels for leading beverage and snack brands. Dan is eager to leverage his expertise to further Xochitl's presence in retail and e-commerce channels. "I’m excited to champion Xochitl’s authentic products and expand our customer relationships nationwide," said Schlegel.

Andrew Glanz, Head of Operations

Andrew Glanz joins as VP of Operations, bringing extensive experience in operational leadership and supply chain management. Andrew was most recently VP of Operations at Seed Beauty, and before that, held key operations roles at Shearer’s Foods and Diamond Foods, where he streamlined processes and improved production efficiency across multiple categories and product lines. His operational expertise will be instrumental in scaling Xochitl’s production capabilities to meet growing demand. "It’s an exciting time to be part of this team, and I look forward to optimizing operations to support the brand’s growth," Glanz remarked.

Jose Carlos Carrillo, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce

Jose Carlos Carrillo will lead Xochitl’s marketing and e-commerce efforts, with a strong background in digital marketing and brand strategy. Previously holding key marketing roles at Topo Chico, Wise Foods, and Coca-Cola, Jose has been instrumental in driving successful brand campaigns and enhancing e-commerce growth. At Xochitl, he will focus on building the brand’s digital presence and connecting with consumers through innovative marketing strategies. "I’m passionate about sharing Xochitl’s story and deepening consumer engagement through fresh, creative approaches," said Carrillo.

The new leadership team is united in their excitement to work closely with Forward Consumer Partners, whose strategic investment in Xochitl is aimed at amplifying the brand’s potential. Together, they will focus on expanding distribution, optimizing operations, and building brand awareness while remaining true to Xochitl’s commitment to high-quality, authentic Mexican products.

About Xochitl

Founded in 1995, Xochitl is a craft, heritage brand of tortilla chips and salsas. The Company’s mission has always been to provide the finest products and flavors made from authentic ancient recipes. As America’s leading independent brand of corn tortilla chips, Xochitl is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver unmatched thinness and crispiness. Xochitl produces all its chips in-house and is proudly Non-GMO Project Verified. For more information, please visit xochitlsnacks.com.

About Forward Consumer Partners

Forward is a private investment firm which invests in powerful brands that make beloved products. The Firm was created to help build enduring consumer businesses, providing each portfolio company with the partnership, resources, experience, and ambition to make progress toward its potential. Forward currently manages $425 million of committed capital through its debut fund, which closed in December 2023. For more information, please visit forwardconsumer.com.