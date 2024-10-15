The Inverness Denver Selects ROH to Reduce Aging AR and Increase Collaboration Across Sales and Finance Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that The Inverness Denver, a Hilton Golf & Spa Resort managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts and owned by Silverwest Hotels, has selected ROH to streamline sales operations, boost cross-department collaboration, and improve payment processes. The implementation of ROH will enable The Inverness Denver to enhance communication between its sales and finance teams, reduce aging AR and deliver a seamless mobile experience for client contracts and invoicing.

The decision to implement ROH at The Inverness Denver follows the success experienced by Silverwest’s Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton property. Inspired by the positive impact ROH has had on Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton’s operational efficiency, Silverwest Hotels engaged Crescent Hotels & Resorts to bring the platform to The Inverness Denver. With real-time updates and transparent AR management provided by ROH, The Inverness Denver team no longer has to spend valuable time tracking down, monitoring and reconciling payments–it all happens automatically.

“As revenue generation has evolved and hotels prioritize profitability, managing revenue streams has become more essential than ever. However, this process is often inefficient and costly, diverting sales and finance teams from their core missions, not to mention the trickle-down effect that can negatively impact hotel owners and operators as well,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. “Silverwest Hotels recognized the opportunity at hand to improve their payments process, benefiting both operations and hotel owners by driving greater efficiency and profitability. After seeing success at Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, they quickly expanded ROH to The Inverness Denver. It’s gratifying to see our clients harness the power of ROH and run with it.”

The Inverness Denver, operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, is a Hilton Golf & Spa Resort located in the Denver Tech Center. Boasting over 60,000 square feet of event space and more than 300 rooms, the resort offers luxury and relaxation with an 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service spa and diverse dining options that are ideal for meetings and social events.

If you’re interested in learning more about how ROH can unlock profitability for your hotels, please email: sales@roh.co

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that optimizes the sales and finance teams, unlocking profitability for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming the system of record for forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.