Cognira and Eversight Partner to Provide Integrated Solutions for Managing Promotions, Markdowns, and Pricing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognira, a leader in AI-powered enterprise promotion planning, is now partnering with Eversight by Instacart, a pioneer in AI-driven pricing. This integration aims to provide retailers with a seamless, integrated solution to manage and optimize promotions, markdowns, and pricing.

In today’s rapidly changing retail environment, where consumer expectations are continually evolving, retailers need to make informed and consistent decisions across regular, promotional, and clearance pricing. Traditional methods, marked by fragmented systems and ad-hoc communication, often fall short in keeping up with the fast-paced market. Retailers must align their merchandising, marketing, and operational strategies to achieve cohesive results and drive sustainable growth.

Cognira and Eversight are working together to address these challenges by offering an integrated, AI-powered platform that enables retailers to make data-driven decisions. This integration delivers tools to manage promotions, markdowns, and pricing, and help retailers optimize strategies, enhance margins, and increase operational efficiencies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Eversight,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Founder and CEO of Cognira. “Our collaboration brings together the best of both worlds—Cognira’s AI-driven end-to-end promotion management capabilities and Eversight’s AI-powered pricing solutions. Together, we are providing retailers with a unified platform that enhances decision-making, ensures seamless system alignment, and ultimately helps retailers stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”

The partnership aims to address key industry challenges by helping retailers drive:

Aligned Strategies and Decisions: Implementing consistent approaches across regular, promotional, and clearance pricing to ensure every decision supports the retailer's broader business objectives.

Integrated Outcomes: Bringing platforms together to reduce friction across solutions and teams for both organizations' joint partners.

Bringing platforms together to reduce friction across solutions and teams for both organizations’ joint partners. Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging advanced forecasting and data-driven recommendations to guide promotion and pricing management.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Cognira to empower retailers with a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency,” said David Moran, Co-Founder of Eversight. “Retailers are looking for ways to modernize their promotional and pricing strategies, and together with Cognira, we’re offering them a streamlined approach that reduces the need for multiple systems.”

