Rite Aid Partners with Klarna to Offer Pay in 4 Option in All Stores

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid, one of the nation’s leading pharmacy retailers, today announced a new partnership with Klarna, the AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant, to offer Rite Aid customers the popular Pay in 4 payment option for greater flexibility in managing their purchases across all stores.

“We continue to enhance the in-store shopping experience with modern, flexible services so everyday shopping is simpler and more accessible,” said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Marketing Officer at Rite Aid. “This collaboration with Klarna reinforces our dedication to customer-centric solutions that empower our customers to make purchases with confidence and ease, while maintaining access to the essential products they rely on.”

Erin Jaeger, Head of North America at Klarna, said, “We're excited to introduce Klarna’s interest-free flexible payment options in Rite Aid stores, giving shoppers the freedom to manage their purchases — from everyday essentials to special purchases that surprise and delight, like new health and beauty products.”

Rite Aid shoppers with a Klarna account now have the flexibility to pay for their purchases over time with no interest, and no added fees as long as payments are made on time. Klarna’s seamless integration with Rite Aid’s in-store checkout process ensures that customers can enjoy greater financial convenience when purchasing a wide range of products, including everyday essentials, health and wellness items, and over-the-counter medicines. Klarna payment methods are not available on certain products including prescriptions or doctor services.

Rite Aid customers using Klarna’s Pay in 4 payment option need to create a Klarna digital card in the Klarna app for use at checkout. The first payment will be due at checkout, followed by three interest-free payments due every two weeks. Customers can track their payments and receive reminders through the Klarna app.

