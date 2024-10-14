Sweetgreen Brings Together Food and Fashion to Support Local Farms

In honor of National Farmer’s Day, Sweetgreen and MNTGE are releasing a limited edition collection of “Fall Harvest-inspired” jackets and tees, with 100% of net sales benefiting The National Young Farmers Coalition. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) announced this weekend, on National Farmer’s Day (Oct. 12), the launch of a limited-edition collection in collaboration with MNTGE, the fashion tech startup co-founded by Sean Wotherspoon, Nick Adler, and Brennan Russo. 100% of net sales from the collection will benefit the non-profit organization, The National Young Farmers Coalition.

Inspired by the recent launch of Sweetgreen’s Fall Harvest menu, the collection brings back the sold-out “Fruits + Veggies” French workwear jacket by MNTGE. The custom jacket designed for this Sweetgreen collab features a special “Brussels Sprouts” embroidery and MNTGE’s signature NFC chip, unlocking new behind-the-scenes campaign content. Designed by MNTGE co-founder Sean Wotherspoon, the Fruits + Veggies collection initially launched in 2022 and sold out in under two hours, with the pattern becoming widely recognized and loved by fans. In this exclusive second drop, the collection also introduces a new SG x MNTGE graphic tee celebrating “Brussels Sprouts season” in Los Angeles. The T-shirt design pays homage to the local farm partners behind Sweetgreen’s signature menu items and the seasonal return of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts.

"I was so excited for the opportunity to release a new, reimagined fruits collection on durable French Workwear that stands the test of time," says Sean Wotherspoon, Co-founder of MNTGE. "Sweetgreen is a great partner, as both of our brands prioritize sustainability, quality products and a unique customer experience."

Since its founding in 2007, Sweetgreen has taken pride in partnering with local farmers to source fresh ingredients for its menu, creating a transparent supply chain showcased on the restaurant’s source boards nationwide. For the launch of its latest seasonal menu, Sweetgreen has collaborated with family-owned farms across the country, expanding its network of local farm partners that make up nearly a quarter of the national brand’s supplier network.

“Sweetgreen has always celebrated food and culture, and this collection is an exciting way for us to connect with our community,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer at Sweetgreen. “We’re especially proud to honor local farmers on National Farmer’s Day by partnering with MNTGE for a collection that highlights creativity and our shared love for fresh, farm-to-table ingredients.”

In celebration of the collection launch, Sweetgreen will donate 100% of net sales from the collection to the National Young Farmers Coalition, a non-profit organization that advocates for equitable access to land, resources, and opportunities for young and aspiring farmers across the country. By supporting this initiative, Sweetgreen continues its commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering the next generation of farmers, ensuring a healthier, more resilient food system for the future.

The collection launches with a one-day event at Sweetgreen La Brea (180 S La Brea Ave) on Oct. 19 from 11 AM to 3 PM, where fans can shop the limited-release “Fruits + Veggies” jacket ($139) and an exclusive Sweetgreen Brussels Sprouts graphic tee ($49). A limited quantity will also be available online at shop.sweetgreen.com, while supplies last.

About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Sweetgreen sources the best quality ingredients from farmers and suppliers they trust to cook food from scratch that is both delicious and nourishing. They plant roots in each community by building a transparent supply chain, investing in local farmers and growers, and enhancing the total experience with innovative technology. Since opening its first 560-square-foot location in 2007, Sweetgreen has scaled to over 235 locations across the United States, and their vision is to lead the next generation of restaurants and lifestyle brands built on quality, community and innovation.

To learn more about Sweetgreen, its menu, and its loyalty program, visit www.Sweetgreen.com.

About MNTGE

MNTGE creates the world's best tech-enabled and digital wearables. We are a community driven by collectors and enthusiasts who are passionate about vintage clothing and fashion. Created in the spirit of community, accessibility, and sustainability, everybody is welcome. www.mntge.io