CJ Logistics America and Korea Ocean Business Corporation Break Ground on New Logistics Center in Elwood, Illinois

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CJ Logistics America, a leading innovative supply chain and technology company, recently broke ground on a new logistics center in Elwood, Illinois. This development is part of a broader agreement that CJ Logistics announced last year with the Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC). The partnership between these two organizations was established to deepen economic ties between America and South Korea, increase trade opportunities for the two countries, and create economic growth and jobs for Americans. The groundbreaking took place on October 10 and was attended by executives from CJ Logistics America, KOBC, and ARCO/Murray, the developer of the building.

The building, which is expected to open in the first half of 2026, will be CJ Logistics America’s second distribution center in Elwood. The facility will span 1.1 million square feet and feature advanced automation technologies to increase efficiency for CJ Logistics America and its customers. A major advantage of this warehouse is its central location and ease of access to key logistics infrastructure. It is positioned very close to the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines, the two largest freight railroads in the United States, and O’Hare International Airport, one of the leading freight airports in the country. Additionally, most of the United States is reachable in two days from Elwood, offering flexibility and a competitive advantage for CJ Logistics America’s customers.

“The partnership with KOBC has been a unique way to expand our relationship with Korea, especially during a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world,” said Kevin Coleman, CEO of CJ Logistics America. “This new logistics center, with its advanced technological capabilities and strategic location, further solidifies our company’s position as a logistics supplier of choice for the world’s top brands.”

Construction of this facility will create approximately 350 temporary jobs in the community. Once completed and fully operational, CJ Logistics America will employ more than 300 warehouse employees in the Village of Elwood across the company’s two warehouses.

This development follows on the heels of other major expansions announced by CJ Logistics America in New Century, Kansas, and Gainesville, Georgia, to grow the company’s cold storage footprint in critical markets.

About CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 bases in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.

About Korea Ocean Business Corporation

The Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) aims to contribute to the development of the national economy by strengthening the Korean maritime industry's competitive edge through supporting the stable ship acquisition of shipping companies, providing liquidity access, and offering growth-promoting services. www.kobc.or.kr/ebz/eng/main.do

For more information, please contact Mary Cline at mary.cline@cjlogisticsamerica.com or call 847.624.9406.