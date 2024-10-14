loanDepot celebrates fourth season as Presenting Sponsor of Major League Baseball’s ALCS and NLCS

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Postseason baseball heats up and MLB is down to its final four teams, loanDepot is celebrating its fourth year as the Presenting Sponsor of Major League Baseball's American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS). The company, which is also the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, continues to deliver the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans through its “Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts” campaign, a season-long sweepstakes highlighting significant milestones in both baseball and homeownership.

“Our partnership with MLB provides loanDepot with a unique opportunity to connect with fans across the country,” said loanDepot Chief Marketing Officer Alec Hanson. "Whether it's the thrill of a first-time homebuyer stepping into their new home or the exhilaration of a pitcher throwing a no-hitter, we love celebrating those special moments – and Ballpark Bingo is our way to share that joy with fans throughout the season."

loanDepot’s 2024 Ballpark Bingo grand prize winner, Dan Dacey, a firefighter from Cincinnati, Ohio, stepped onto the diamond at Dodger Stadium last night to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Mets took on the Dodgers, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the NLCS.

Reflecting on the experience, Dacey said, “Winning this trip, I can't describe it. Everything has fallen into place, my wife is with me, the weather is beautiful, and we’re having the best time. Everything has been fantastic. Thank you, thank you, thank you to loanDepot, this has been absolutely amazing. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Throughout the 2024 MLB season, loanDepot’s Ballpark Bingo campaign commemorated important "firsts" by players and teams through an interactive sweepstakes. Fans played along with the Ballpark Bingo card as major milestones and thrilling plays unfolded on the diamond – following the action every step of the way.

This year’s edition featured two grand prizes. The first was an all-expenses-paid trip for two to MLB All-Star Week, and the second, won by Dacey, was a trip for two to Game One of either the ALCS or NLCS, with the unique chance to throw a ceremonial first pitch. Both prizes included prime seats, airfare, lodging, and an opportunity to step onto the field to catch batting practice up close and personal.

Added Hanson, “loanDepot is proud to be a part of America’s favorite pastime and a lifelong partner of homeowners nationwide.”

About loanDepot

At loanDepot (NYSE: LDI), we know home means everything. That’s why we are on a mission to support homeowners with a suite of products and services that fuel the American Dream. Our portfolio of digital-first home purchase, home refinance and home equity lending products make homeownership more accessible, achievable, and rewarding, especially for the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers we serve. Headquartered in Southern California with local market offices nationwide, loanDepot and its sister real estate and home services company, mellohome, are dedicated to helping customers put down roots and bring dreams to life – all while building stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.