Los Angeles Rams launch Next Gen Stats-powered, in-stadium highlights through new collaboration with Genius Sports

The Los Angeles Rams ("Rams") have collaborated with Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) to provide their fans with augmented, data-driven in-game highlights within SoFi Stadium.

During every Rams home game, immersive highlights leveraging the NFL’s proprietary Next Gen Stats (“NGS”) data will be displayed on SoFi Stadium’s iconic Infinity Screen. These highlights, powered by GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next generation data and artificial intelligence platform will include crucial NGS insights such as player locators and speeds, time for the quarterback to throw and a complete minimap.

As a long-term partner of the Rams, Verizon will be integrated at crucial times within the highlights, unlocking premium new augmented advertising inventory in front of a highly engaged audience. Verizon’s logo and messaging will take center stage creating a dynamic new platform for them to strengthen their brand affinity with Rams fans.

GeniusIQ applies powerful machine learning and AI to translate huge volumes of NGS data into a semantic understanding of football. It then powers real-time insights and brand activations, creating meaningful connections with fans when the on-field action is at its most compelling.

“Since opening SoFi Stadium in 2020, we continuously look to team up with best-in-class companies to set the gameday standard at the Rams House,” said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. “We are thrilled to work with Genius Sports to deliver this unprecedented experience to our fans and grateful to our partner Verizon for elevating this content.”

“Connecting our partners and sports fans with the excitement of live sports through memorable experiences is intrinsic to our GeniusIQ offering,” said Steve Bornstein, President, North America of Genius Sports. “Our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams breaks new ground in sports fan engagement, combining immersive highlights and rich tracking insights for brands like Verizon. We’re delighted to showcase the enhanced value of Genius Sports with the NFL and the Rams.”

Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of NFL Official League Data.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About the Los Angeles Rams: The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.