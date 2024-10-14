Barings Leads Debt Financing for AEA Investors’ Recapitalization of Connexus Resource Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading investment managers, today announced that it has served as lead agent, arranger, and bookrunner on a debt financing to support AEA Investors’ (“AEA”) recapitalization of Connexus Resource Group (“Connexus”).

“ We are pleased to build on our more than 15-year relationship with AEA to provide continued support to both AEA and Connexus as its management team continues to successfully execute in the business process outsourcing (BPO) market,” said Steve Jarvis, Managing Director in Barings’ Global Private Finance Group. “ This transaction further demonstrates our team’s ability to serve as a long-term financing partner to support the growth of businesses with strong fundamental values into scaled market leaders, and we are thrilled to be a part of Connexus’ trajectory.”

“ We appreciate Barings’ dependability and partnership-based approach to providing flexible financing solutions that position Connexus for the next phase of growth,” said Scott Zoellner, Head of Capital Markets at AEA.

This transaction expands Barings’ $32.97 billion* Global Private Finance platform, which leverages a deep bench of more than 80 investment professionals ​and a 30-year track record of providing financing solutions to sponsors while generating attractive ​risk-adjusted returns for investors.

About Barings

Barings is a $409+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets, and capital solutions.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024

About Connexus Resource Group

Headquartered in American Fork, UT, Connexus Resource Group (“Connexus”) is one of the leading business process services (“BPS”) providers focused on delivering bespoke customer experience management (“CXM”) solutions. Connexus aims to partner with clients in growing end markets that require specialized service for high-cost-of-failure customer interactions. Connexus began in 2018 with the acquisition of ROI Solutions and grew by acquiring and integrating three additional companies, Global Response, J-Curve Technologies, and Active TeleSource. Connexus leverages a unique entrepreneurial culture, best-in-class technological capabilities, and a differentiated recruiting and training engine to deliver industry-leading service. For more information, visit www.connexusresourcegroup.com.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA’s over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $19 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. AEA Small Business Private Equity (“AEA SBPE”) is a strategy within AEA that currently manages $3.5 billion of invested and committed capital. The team seeks to help grow and transform companies at the lower end of the middle market by sponsoring growing companies with proven management teams and superior business models. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.