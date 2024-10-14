Selfii Announces Partnership with CLEAR to Empower Patients with Self-Service Access to Health Records

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selfii, a provider of privacy-preserving health data solutions, has partnered with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to simplify and enhance patient access to health records through Selfii’s nationwide patient data network. This collaboration aligns healthcare organizations with 21st Century Cures Act requirements by enabling patients to quickly request and obtain their data without added administrative burdens. For patients, this creates one-stop, self-service access to their complete medical records with an improved security and verification experience.

With its industry-leading identity verification platform, CLEAR will help verify all patient-driven record requests within Selfii’s Patient Health Application, ensuring that individual patients can enjoy a streamlined, automated patient access solution while healthcare organizations, leveraging Selfii’s Cures Gateway solution, can be assured that the highest industry-leading security and identity standards have been met.

“Our alliance with CLEAR reimagines how to make health information instantly accessible, and effortlessly portable, the new benchmark in simplicity for patients’ navigation of their own health,” says Glenn Keet, General Manager, HIE at Selfii. “Just as CLEAR makes travel frictionless, together we’ve transformed the often mind-numbing healthcare journey into a hassle-free experience—helping patients to navigate their digital health with unprecedented ease.”

With one of the largest patient data networks in the U.S., Selfii provides access to 20 state and regional health information exchanges and all national healthcare networks, covering 128 million patients nationwide. CLEAR is recognized as the leading secure identity company in the nation, serving more than 25 million members with over 200 million uses across the platform.

In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, patient access and data exchange requirements are challenging healthcare organizations to stay compliant while expanding impactful patient access. This partnership helps both healthcare organizations and patients meet their objectives, reduce risks and enable more comprehensive, actionable data collection and utilization.

“We’re excited to work with Selfii to empower patients with easier, secure access to their health information,” says David Bardan, Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “By pairing our expertise in secure identity verification with Selfii’s extensive provider network, this collaboration will go a long way in closing the gap in patient access and achieving an easy-to-understand, complete medical record in one place.”

Selfii and CLEAR will co-present a session, Empowering Patients with Access to Their Medical Records through Nationwide Networks—Uncovering Successes and Barriers, at the 2024 Civitas Networks for Health Annual Conference on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM ET. For more information on their presentation, visit the session page.

About Selfii

Selfii provides a suite of privacy-preserving health data solutions that empowers individuals and healthcare organizations to unlock the full potential of complex health records, enabling secure, real-time collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. Selfii’s fully HIPAA-compliant suite of tools ensures seamless access, enrichment and sharing of comprehensive healthcare data. Selfii’s flagship products—including the Cures Gateway, Patient Health Application and the newly launched PRISM Plus for advanced data enrichment—are now enhanced by the groundbreaking TripleBlind Exchange, launched in 2024. With first-of-its-kind patented encryption technology, the TripleBlind Exchange sets a new standard for data privacy and collaboration powering seamless sharing of fully intact health records without the need for anonymization. To learn more about Selfii and its suite of health data solutions, visit: https://www.selfii.com.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you — making everyday experiences easier, more secure and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and they never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.