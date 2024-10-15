Tetra Tech Awarded $37.5 Million USAID Urban Water, Sanitation, and Solid Waste Management Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $37.5 million, single-award contract for 5 years to increase access to safe and reliable water, sanitation, and solid waste management services for urban communities in Southern Africa.

The Limpopo River basin is experiencing rapid population growth and increasing climate variability, intensifying pressures on water and waste management systems. Through the USAID Resilient Cities Limpopo program, Tetra Tech will partner with local governments and regional stakeholders to develop data-driven, climate-resilient approaches to enhance public service delivery. Our experts also will leverage private sector investment to strengthen waste management operations and promote sustainable recycling practices.

“Tetra Tech has partnered with USAID to improve access to safe, sustainable water supplies in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to support the people of the Limpopo River basin in creating more resilient urban communities.”

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide.

