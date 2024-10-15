TraWell Co. Launches the Baggage Protection Service at Naples Airport

NAPLES, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TraWell Co. S.p.A (Italian Stock Exchange, Ticker: TWL), a leader in baggage protection and assistance services, is pleased to announce the start of the baggage protection service at Naples-Capodichino International Airport. This critical milestone represents a further step in the expansion of the TraWell Co. network, which today, thanks to this new five-year contract, offers its services through 129 stores in 45 airports in 13 countries.

Naples-Capodichino Airport, managed by Gesac S.p.A., continues growing as an essential national and international air traffic hub. In 2023, the airport recorded over 10 million passengers, with increased international traffic thanks to direct flights to destinations such as London, Paris, New York, and Dubai. With the expansion of these services, Naples confirms its essential role in the European airport panorama, offering direct connections with the main European cities and intercontinental destinations.

In addition to the luggage protection service and the sale of accessories and suitcases, TraWell Co. also markets the Lost Luggage Concierge service, a premium service operated by Sostravel.com, which is also listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: BIT: SOS). This innovative service offers global assistance for recovering lost luggage, providing complete support for tracing and reconnecting the luggage to its owners, and reducing passengers' inconvenience during unexpected travel events.

About TraWell Co.

TraWell Co. is the global leader in luggage protection, storage, products, and ancillary services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service for lost luggage provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT: TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 129 stores in 45 airports in 13 countries, with over 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of businesses and traveler services. With 25 years of experience, TraWell benefits from the growth of the air travel industry and spending on wellness and safety services.

Information on Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan with the symbol SOS and on the OTCQB of New York with the symbol SOSAF, is a digital services company for travelers, which operates through the sostravel and flio apps and the web platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amare.travel

Sostravel.com develops digital solutions for travelers, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage tracking and protection and Dr. Travel, the telemedicine solution for travelers.

Over 1 million travelers worldwide have used Sostravel.com as a travel companion to find offers and receive information to improve the quality of their trips.

Sostravel.com offers investors unique exposure to two high-growth sectors: vacation travel and digital passenger services.