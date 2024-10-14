AV Secures $743 Million Additional Contract Ceiling for Switchblade Loitering Munition Systems

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment (AV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, announced today that the U.S. Army has awarded a $54.9 million delivery order for the production of Switchblade® loitering munition systems. The recently announced award includes an additional contract ceiling of $743 million with $54.9 million in new funding. This contract is issued as part of a broader, previously executed, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, and ensures continued support for both the U.S. Army and several allied partners, including Lithuania, Romania, and Sweden.

Work on this contract will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. The award, which leverages fiscal 2023 and 2024 Army funds along with Foreign Military Sales, highlights AV’s ongoing commitment to delivering proven, battlefield-ready technology that meets the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

“This contract allows us to continue delivering Switchblade systems to the U.S. Army and allied partners at speed with upgraded capabilities based on real-time battlefield feedback,” said Brett Hush, AV’s senior vice president and general manager of Loitering Munition Systems. “We are honored to provide the U.S. Army and our international partners with battle-proven technology.”

AV remains focused on providing warfighters with superior, reliable, affordable systems at scale to meet the evolving requirements of its global defense customers.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

