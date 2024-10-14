Bowman Awarded Contract for Asset Management and Regulatory Compliance Tracking in Delaware Basin

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has entered into a $1.2 million contract from a leading exploration and production company to provide comprehensive asset management and regulatory compliance tracking services for over 1,000 wells in the Delaware Basin, Texas.

Bowman’s scope of work includes conducting detailed field surveys of above-ground infrastructure assets across well sites ranging from 1 to 8 acres. By capturing and updating asset data in real time, the Company’s deliverables enable the client to meet forthcoming regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency. This approach enhances the management of gas-controlled and air-driven devices, ensuring the client is well-positioned to meet future regulatory requirements with confidence.

“This assignment with a highly respected international operator demonstrates a well-deserved confidence in our survey and asset management capabilities with respect to addressing the evolving regulatory and operational challenges in the energy market,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Bowman’s investment in technology and collection tools enables us to collect, package, analyze and deliver a variety of complex geospatial, remote sensor and survey data in real-time. These multi-modal capabilities differentiate us with respect to our ability to contribute to the operational success of our customers across multiple industries.”

Bowman is managing the project both in the field and remotely, utilizing a web-based platform for real-time tracking and geofence creation. By improving alarm recognition, streamlining maintenance processes and ensuring accurate asset information, Bowman is enabling the client to address immediate operational needs while also laying the foundation for long-term improvements in efficiency, accuracy and asset reliability.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,200 employees in more than 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.