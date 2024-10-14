Netsmart, Epic and MedAllies Launch 360X to Streamline Interoperable Data Exchange and Enhance Referrals for Community-Based Care Providers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart has announced the successful implementation of the 360X electronic closed-loop referral management standards with LifeWorks NorthWest. This milestone enhances communication and coordination between primary care and community-based behavioral healthcare providers, streamlining referral management and supporting comprehensive transparency across care settings. The success of this deployment was made possible through collaboration with Epic, MedAllies and other interoperability providers.

"We have continued to advocate for and advance interoperability strategies to enable providers to deliver coordinated, value-based care,” said AJ Peterson, SVP & GM of CareGuidance, Netsmart. “By successfully deploying the 360X interoperability standards, we will be able to take this model and make it widely available for providers, further connecting the healthcare ecosystem as a whole. Our commitment to interoperability not only enhances care coordination but also drives the industry toward more efficient and effective patient outcomes, helping to make critical health information accessible whenever and wherever it is needed."

“LifeWorks NW has a long-standing commitment to leveraging interoperability and data sharing to drive integrated care models and foster strong partnerships with primary care and hospital partners,” said LifeWorks NW Vice President of Operations Katy Beveridge. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Netsmart and OCHIN on the 360X closed-loop referrals innovation and look forward to this new capability deepening our partnership to provide better care.”

The 360X standards are designed to improve referral management, close communication gaps and enable transparency between care settings. The standards aim to electronically close the loop on referrals, thereby improving patient, caregiver and provider satisfaction, while enhancing care efficiency. These standards aim to help reduce provider burden, transcription errors, and overall care costs, so that primary care providers (PCPs) are informed and can efficiently track patients as they transition to community-based care.

This partnership facilitates the sharing of behavioral health and primary care information within a Federally Qualified Health Center model. The 360X standards enable PCPs to receive automated updates on referral statuses and clinical summaries directly into their electronic health record (EHR).

“Today, we celebrate the success of these provider organizations in transforming the referral process and equipping their clinicians and staff with essential information to better serve their patients,” said Holly Miller, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MedAllies. “This innovation boosts the quality, efficiency and safety of care, thereby enhancing satisfaction for all involved. We look forward to championing 360X closed-loop referral adoption across the healthcare ecosystem.”

As a leading member of interoperability frameworks, Netsmart remains dedicated to advancing healthcare connectivity. Working alongside Epic and MedAllies, they will leverage their combined expertise to optimize data exchange and enhance providers’ efforts to improve the overall quality and efficiency of patient care.

About LifeWorks NW

LifeWorks NW is a private, non-profit organization providing prevention, mental health, substance use treatment, and related social services to youths, adults, and older adults in over fifteen locations throughout Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties. LifeWorks NW promotes a healthy community by providing quality and culturally responsive mental health and addiction services across the lifespan.

Our core values-Recovery and Relationships, Resilience, and Results-inform the work we do. The four pillars of the strategic vision include Compassionate, Impactful Care, Holistic Health, Passionate Team, and Thriving Organization. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are critical to successfully achieving the mission. We know that "life works" when people get the help they need and are dedicated to changing lives. Learn more about our mission at lifeworksnw.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

About MedAllies

MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 800 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Epic

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.