Supergut, the Leading GLP-1 Superfood Brand, Accelerates Its Retail Expansion With Nationwide Launch at Target as Sales Surge

Supergut, the only nutrition brand clinically-validated to improve digestive health and curb cravings, is rolling out beginning today in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

Target will carry an exclusive offering of Supergut’s full-line of prebiotic superfoods, including its award-winning Bars, all-in-one Shakes, and best-selling GLP-1 Booster – the brand’s patented fiber blend in an unflavored powder that can be mixed into virtually any food or drink to make them more gut healthy and satisfying. These products will all be sold at an accessible price point of $29.99 and are a part of Target’s wellness offerings, which proactively addresses consumers’ growing awareness of the importance of gut health for total health.

The partnership with Target comes as Supergut emerges as the leading gut healthy GLP-1 superfood brand. Since the start of 2024, Supergut has more than tripled its sales and debuted on retail shelves at GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Fresh Thyme, Lunds & Byerlys, Gelson’s, Fruitful Yield, Bristol Farms, Central Market, Erewhon, and more. Supergut products are also available directly from Supergut.com and on Amazon.

“I founded Supergut in my late sister’s memory, who suffered from metabolic diseases, to empower everybody with any body to take control of their health,” said Founder and CEO Marc Washington. “Over 75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store, so partnering with Target is key to our mission by making it much easier for the masses to learn about and enjoy our delicious, gut-healthy superfoods.”

Why it works: The science behind Supergut

In 2023, Supergut became the first – and remains the only – gut health nutrition brand clinically-validated in a gold-standard, placebo-controlled study. The peer-reviewed findings, published in the highly respected journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, demonstrated that consuming Supergut daily can significantly improve weight management, blood sugar control, digestion, and other health-related quality-of-life measures, including energy, immunity, and sleep.

Formulated with a patented blend of prebiotic fibers – including resistant starch and beta-glucan, which have been shown to induce more weight loss than other forms of fiber – Supergut works by nourishing beneficial gut microbes to naturally boost production of your body’s hunger-quieting GLP-1 hormone more effectively than other supplements on the market claiming to support appetite control but lacking the satiating benefits of prebiotic fiber.

GLP-1 in turn slows digestion, signals the brain to stop eating, and improves insulin response – the same process triggered by blockbuster weight loss drugs such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Monjauro®, and Zepbound™. However, Supergut is non-pharmaceutical, affordable, convenient, and comes with none of the unpleasant side effects frequently caused by these medications – which are also known as semaglutide and tirzepatide – offering a sustainable approach to achieve lasting results.

In fact, based on an April 2024 survey of over 1,300 Supergut customers, 78% of GLP-1 users who purchased Supergut to help maintain or improve results found it to be effective at curbing cravings and supporting weight management, and those who consumed Supergut while on a GLP-1 drug were 4x less likely to experience severe, GI-related side effects, with 56% experiencing minimal to none at all.

One in 8 US adults has taken Ozempic® or similar drugs, and up to 70 million Americans may use a GLP-1 medication by 2028.

Supergut sales spike

Over the past year, Supergut more than tripled its sales due to the brand’s timely, triple-duty solution for the gut health and Ozempic® eras:

It’s the natural alternative for those looking to curb cravings and boost GLP-1 through nutrition rather than medication.

It’s the gut healthy solution for people looking to improve digestive health and those dealing with the weight loss drugs’ notorious GI side effects, such as constipation and nausea.

It’s the sustainable off-ramp for people tapering down or ending the use of GLP-1 medication who aim to maintain results over the long term.

Supergut’s evolution from a direct-to-consumer and online brand to a top seller at grocery and wellness stores comes as more doctors and patients consider GLP-1 medications to curb appetite and manage weight. As a result, many retailers – from big box stores to boutique grocers – are looking for ways to get ahead of the flat-lining and inevitable downturn in demand for hyper-processed foods that spike blood sugar and contribute to obesity. Morgan Stanley projected that the “overall consumption of carbonated soft drinks, baked goods, and salty snacks may fall up to 3% by 2035.”

For more information, visit Target.com, and see Supergut's media kit for visual assets.

About Supergut

Supergut is the leading evidence-based nutrition brand specializing in optimizing health through the gut microbiome. Harnessing the power of all-natural, GLP-1-boosting ingredients, Supergut is clinically-validated to improve digestion, appetite control, blood sugar, and weight. Supergut products are delicious and nutritious, recognized as Best Nutritional Bar by Good Housekeeping. Founder and CEO Marc Washington launched the Black-founded Los Angeles-based brand in 2022 to fix our broken food system and create a convenient, affordable path for people to transform their well-being and improve public health at large. To learn more, visit supergut.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok at @supergut.