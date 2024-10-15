Bank of Hawaiʻi Expands NCR Atleos Partnership to Strengthen Self-Service Banking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that it has expanded its longstanding relationship with Bank of Hawaiʻi. The bank has selected Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) solution to transform the self-service banking channel.

Bank of Hawaiʻi was looking to update an aging fleet and expand access to self-service banking for customers in a more cost-efficient way, ultimately deciding to deepen its partnership with Atleos to accomplish these goals. Implementing ATMaaS will allow the bank to rely on the experts at Atleos to manage the hardware, software, security, installation, maintenance and cash management of its fleet.

“At Bank of Hawaiʻi, we remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers and communities. In today’s landscape, that also means providing simple, widely accessible self-service options so customers can bank whenever and however they choose,” said Taryn Salmon, vice chair and chief information and operations officer at the bank. “Expanding our nearly 50-year relationship with Atleos will allow us to create new efficiencies, benefit from a more predictable cost structure and most importantly, facilitate easy access to financial services for our customers.”

“Bank of Hawaiʻi is known for providing innovate technology and services to its community, and we are proud to support the modernization of their self-service banking channel,” explained Ron Furnier, vice president of sales, for Atleos. “By leveraging our sophisticated ATMaaS solution, the bank will be well positioned to meet changing customer expectations and needs while optimizing their physical touchpoints.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

