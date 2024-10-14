Swoop Launches Proprietary GenAI Platform with Custom Privacy-Safe AI Assistants to Transform Omnichannel Marketing for Pharma Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swoop, the leader in privacy-safe healthcare marketing and data solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Swoop AI Assistants. This innovative suite of AI-powered tools enables pharma marketers to dynamically interact with their data and transform it into actionable insights that fuel omnichannel marketing strategies. Accessible exclusively through Swoop Piper, the company’s proprietary GenAI platform, these AI Assistants represent a new frontier in healthcare marketing, empowering brands to accelerate decision-making and deliver more personalized, coordinated messaging across all channels.

Swoop AI Assistants are tailored to the specific needs of each brand, powered by privacy-safe engagement data from thousands of custom patient and HCP segments and 10+ years of longitudinal data. With distinct types of AI Assistants available, marketers can unlock deeper insights into their audiences’ needs and behaviors, enabling them to optimize creative messages and strategies more efficiently.

HCP AI Assistants: Provide marketers with critical insights into HCP cohorts, helping tailor communication strategies that meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals and their patient populations.

DTC AI Assistants: Act as a single source of truth for patient segment data, allowing brands to uncover treatment barriers and test ad copy for immediate feedback from their target audiences in a privacy-compliant way.

Data Analyst AI Assistants: Empower brand marketers to query all Swoop HCP Pro data, providing key insights into HCPs’ influences, prescribing habits, and regional trends, giving brands a competitive edge in their targeting strategies.

“Healthcare marketing data can be overwhelming due to its sheer volume, making it difficult to focus on what's truly important and to distinguish meaningful insights from the generic noise,” said Scott Rines, President of Swoop. “Our AI Assistants allow teams to break free from data paralysis by honing in on the insights that matter most. These tools empower marketers to understand their HCPs and patients on a deeper level — from the channels they engage with to the messages that resonate most — ensuring they can craft highly personalized and impactful strategies. In today’s complex healthcare landscape, delivering the right message at the right time is no longer optional; it’s critical for success.”

Swoop AI Assistants address a common pain point in omnichannel marketing: the overabundance of data without a clear path to action. By turning fragmented data into dynamic insights, marketers can swiftly test and optimize creative messages, uncover key barriers to treatment, and build more meaningful connections with both HCPs and patients.

This latest innovation builds on the success of Swoop’s HCP Pro Suite, launched in September, which empowers pharma marketers to understand and engage with providers in a highly targeted, data-driven manner. The introduction of AI Assistants takes this a step further by enabling brands to proactively address medical events, delivering personalized messages across all channels and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

See Swoop’s AI Assistants in action here.

About Swoop:

Swoop is a leading provider of precision AI-driven healthcare omnichannel solutions dedicated to protecting consumer privacy. By prioritizing privacy and compliance, Swoop ensures the highest standards of data protection for its clients and partners. Our superior audience quality segments and 100% MLR-approved conversational AI agents generate meaningful patient and provider engagement, optimal conversion, and increased Rx lift.