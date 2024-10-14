Brittain Resorts & Hotels to Assume Management of Provident Hotels & Resorts Portfolio

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials of Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH), a leading full-service hospitality management company in the Southeast, today announced the company has partnered with Provident Hotels & Resorts to operate its prestigious portfolio of eight hotels and resorts located throughout Florida.

“The addition of the Provident Hotels & Resorts properties is a perfect fit for our expanding portfolio of full-service hotels and resorts located along the East Coast,” said Matthew Brittain, CEO, BRH. “Furthermore, it greatly expands our footprint throughout the Sunshine State, bringing our resources and experience to new markets. We will continue to seek best-in-class partners like Provident as we continue our own aggressive growth goals.”

The resorts include:

1. The Ocean Pointe Suites at Key Largo in Key Largo, Fla.

2. The Provident Oceana Beachfront Suites in Treasure Island, Fla.

3. The Sunset Vistas Beachfront Suites in Treasure Island, Fla.

4. The Crystal Palms Suites in Treasure Island, Fla.

5. The Sailport Waterfront Suites in Tampa, Fla.

6. The Provident Grand Luxury Short-Term Residences in Downtown Doral (Miami-Dade County), Fla.

7. The Provident Doral at the Blue in Doral (Miami-Dade County), Fla.

8. The Mutiny Hotel, Coconut Grove in Miami, Fla.

About Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of its team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve by providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 30 hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit www.BrittainResorts.com.