Worldline and FinbotsAI team up to put AI credit modelling in the hands of financial institutions.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The collaboration will bring an AI-powered solution to help financial institutions level up their lending business through a no-code SaaS model that puts the ownership of credit modelling in the hands of Worldline’s clients of all sizes globally. The FinbotsAI solution will enable financial institutions to develop & deploy credit scorecards with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that are embedded across the value chain; from data to decisioning, for both individual and business lending.

CreditX blends the best of traditional and AI/ML modelling enabling credit risk modelers to quantum-build scorecards that are based on the modeler’s choice of data and parameters. The human-centered AI design enables credit modelers to develop scorecards rapidly, leveraging AI to enhance the accuracy of each scorecard, all at a fraction of today’s costs.

Sanjay Uppal, CEO & Founder of FinbotsAI - “We are delighted to partner with Worldline, a global payments leader, to take our AI innovation to the world. Backed by over six years of research and accreditation from Singapore regulators Monetary Authority of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority towards building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence, CreditX’s human-centered design enables lenders to confidently harness the power of AI in their transformation journey.”

Noel Chow, CEO & COO of Worldline Financial Services, APAC - "We are excited about our partnership with FinbotsAI. We believe that our collaboration will help our clients to enhance their credit assessment processes and capitalize on new opportunities.”

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. worldline.com

About FinbotsAI

Founded in 2017, FinbotsAI, an Accel portfolio fintech, is on a mission to help financial institutions drive profitable lending and financial inclusion with CreditX, its SaaS solution that uses artificial intelligence across the credit value chain - from data to decision. FinbotsAI counts among its clients' banks, digital banks, SME lenders, consumer lenders, Credit Bureaus and other financial institutions across markets. FinbotsAI was recently awarded “Product Innovation of the Year – Best Fintech” at the IFC Global SME Finance Forum 2024.