Veridas Increases Global Leadership in Facial Access Technology, Partnering with Soccerex at Inter Miami FC's Chase Stadium and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridas, in an exclusive & global partnership with Soccerex, is redefining access control at the sport’s industry major events with its facial access technology. After a successful deployment at Soccerex in Amsterdam this past June, Veridas is again setting the standard for access at the upcoming events in Miami, including the Chase Stadium and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood. Veridas guarantees seamless, secure, and ultra-efficient entry, transforming fan engagement into more revenue for venues everywhere.

Veridas’ technology is the preferred choice for elite stadiums and clubs worldwide, including FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and C.A. Osasuna from LaLiga, Universidad Católica de Chile, Cruzados or the ANFP in Chile. Capable of handling over 60 secure entries per minute, Veridas sets the benchmark in speed and security. In 2024 alone, Veridas has already facilitated over 50 million facial accesses and has deployed more than 3000 facial terminals worldwide, a unique deployment.

Unmatched Benefits for Stadiums and Fans Alike

Enhanced Fan Engagement: Veridas’ identity technology for access isn’t just about access—it’s about creating a personalized, secure experience that fans crave. With Veridas, stadiums double their entry speed to 60 people per minute when installed in a turnstile, keeping fans happy and driving a 20% surge in concession sales.



Revenue Growth: When done right, fan engagement is a revenue powerhouse. Veridas makes it easy with personalized offers, exclusive content, and new sponsorship opportunities. This cuts the need for ticket staff and validation process and saves an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars per stadium entry annually.



Improved Security: Veridas’ facial authentication eliminates ticket fraud and resale, ensuring only verified individuals can access your venue. This advanced technology prevents unauthorized entry and impersonations, making security breaches a thing of the past. By tying the fan's identity to the ticket, only the right people get in—every time. It’s the only system with full document verification and facial authentication that allows the real identity of the fan to be tied to the ticket.



Operational Efficiency: Veridas slashes wait times by up to 40% with contactless entry and biometric payments, turning what used to be a hassle into a streamlined, efficient process. Fans spend less time in line and more time enjoying the action.

Don’t miss the "From Fans to Funds: How Your Club Can Increase Revenue Through Enhanced Fan Engagement" keynote at Soccerex Miami. Dive into the specifics of implementing identity technology to elevate security, streamline operations, and turn fan engagement into profit.

“Partnering with Veridas allows us to showcase the latest innovations in stadium management,” said Patrick McCreanor, CEO of Soccerex LLC. “We chose Veridas because of their proven success in deploying facial access technology across stadiums in Europe, Latin America, and the USA. Their solution, known for unmatched speed, rapid one-week installation, and seamless automated identity verification, was successfully implemented at our Amsterdam edition and now expands to elevate the entire event in Miami. This partnership reflects our dedication to bringing the best technology to enhance the experience of our attendees.”

“Participating and providing access at premier events like Soccerex highlights the critical role of advanced technologies in modern venue management,” said Kevin Vreeland, General Manager USA at Veridas. “Our facial access solution not only streamlines entry and enhances security but also drives operational efficiency and significant revenue growth for clubs—tailored to meet their needs. By enabling access for over 60 people per minute, our technology allows fans to spend more time enjoying the event, which can boost concession sales by up to 20%. We’re excited to demonstrate how Veridas can transform the fan experience here at Soccerex.”

Veridas continues to lead in the sports and events sector. Recently showcased at SportsPro in London in September, Veridas will bring its revolutionary solutions to Sports Summit Argentina in Buenos Aires in November, followed by Soccerex. From Europe to South America and the United States, Veridas is setting the pace for secure, seamless, and engaging fan experiences that drive venue revenue worldwide.