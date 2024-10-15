Sellpy Revolutionizes Sustainable Shopping: Tailors Customer Experience with Algolia’s AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the world's only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, today announced its collaboration with Sellpy, a leader in sustainable fashion. With Algolia’s cutting-edge AI Search technology, Sellpy has redefined its customer experience in its vast marketplace comprising more than 5 million products. Among the innovations, Sellpy’s implementation of AI Personalization has led to impressive results: a 2% boost in conversion rates and a 6% increase in average conversions per consumer.

Alies van Rhijn, e-Commerce Platform Product Owner at Sellpy remarked: “Early on, we faced the challenge of making our massive inventory of pre-loved fashion and lifestyle items easily discoverable. We needed a search solution that could keep pace with our unique marketplace model. Algolia's scalability, speed, and flexibility proved to be the obvious solution – and we haven't looked back since.”

Founded in Stockholm in 2014, Sellpy is built on the principle of more sustainable, circular living. Over the last decade, the company expanded to 24 international markets, sold 25 million pre-owned items, and reduced nearly 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions. As climate-conscious consumers drive demand for second-hand products, Sellpy continues to innovate, with Algolia at the heart of its search strategy.

Mathias Østergaard, Head of Data & Analytics at Sellpy commented: “Algolia's AI Personalization is a game-changer. By harnessing our data, it delivers a tailored solution and an unparalleled experience for every consumer, drives better product discovery, and ensures more balanced visibility for our sellers.”

Beyond AI Personalization and AI Search, Sellpy leverages Algolia’s Rules, Virtual Indexes, and AI Synonyms features to optimize their marketplace.

Michelle Adams, President of Field Operations, Algolia said: “Sellpy's mission to reduce waste aligns perfectly with our goal of helping them maximize their rich customer data. With AI Personalization, Sellpy is setting a new standard for marketplace shopping experiences.”

Read the full case study here to learn how Algolia's suite of AI search and discovery solutions has enabled Sellpy to move forward on its mission and improve seller and buyer experiences.

