Ascension selects Render's network construction management platform to accelerate delivery of broadband networks

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, a leader in network construction management technology, today announced that Ascension Infrastructure Group, a subsidiary of Amperage Capital, has selected Render as its construction platform partner as part of a goal to accelerate fiber broadband expansion and play a critical role as the industry looks to connect more homes to fiber over the next five years than have ever been connected before.

Ascension is a premier infrastructure development program management group serving customers across the U.S. with various planned network builds. Through a continuous pursuit of innovation, Ascension pushes the boundaries of what is possible while focusing on how integration enables seamless, end-to-end broadband system deployments. Aiming to empower the broadband sector to achieve new heights and deliver value to partners, customers, and communities, Ascension is committed to revolutionizing broadband infrastructure and offering innovative solutions that address critical challenges for broadband service providers.

Render delivers an automated and efficient construction management platform that is proven to drive better decisions and enable teams to build at least 15% faster. With the Render platform in place, Ascension and its customers will have access to real-time data and predictive analytics to enable accurate forecasting and efficient management of construction teams. Through Render Insights, Ascension’s customers can access real-time visualizations and intuitive dashboards enabled by Render’s automated pre-construction blueprinting and construction task workflow. Finally, Render’s integration infrastructure ensures that ‘best-of-breed’ construction data flows seamlessly and securely across engineering and operations systems, supporting smooth project transitions and compliance reporting.

“Ascension brings two critical capabilities to the table for network owners: proven delivery expertise and access to broadband-focused private capital,” said Sam Pratt, CEO at Render Networks. “Their strong position, large-scale ambitions, and depth of experience in network engineering and construction make them an ideal partner for Render, and together, we have a unique opportunity to maximize the speed, quality, and availability of connectivity for hundreds of communities across North America.”

“Here at Ascension, our goal isn’t just to help our customers build a network but to ensure that the operational network will perform and be sustainable over the long term. We are able to do this with the help of top execution partners, and we are excited to add Render Networks to our partner team,” said Jon Owen, VP of Systems, Standards & Architecture, Ascension. “Using Render’s platform will give us efficiency, automation, and access to key project and performance analytics with insights that will dramatically improve construction management and decision-making. These features will create a clear competitive differentiation in the market, and we look forward to sharing its innovation platform and systems widely.”

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the productivity of every resource, Render’s construction management platform eliminates process inefficiency, achieving real-time progress transparency and building networks >15% faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ascension Infrastructure Group

Ascension Infrastructure Group is dedicated to delivering high-quality broadband services, particularly in underserved areas. Through strategic alliances and innovative deployment models, Ascension empowers service providers to optimize their networks and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit https://ascension-ig.com/.