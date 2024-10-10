Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Expands into Texas Market with Acquisition of Automotive Super Center

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, a leader in the tire and automotive aftermarket service industry, today announced its strategic expansion into the Texas market with the acquisition of Automotive Super Center (ASC), headquartered in Longview, Texas. This marks Dobbs’ first acquisition under its buy-and-build strategy, advancing the company's growth vision within the highly fragmented tire and automotive service industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Automotive Super Center to the Dobbs family as we expand our footprint into Texas,” said Dustin Dobbs, Chief Executive Officer of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. “This acquisition is a significant step forward in our strategy to build a best-in-class platform that delivers exceptional automotive services and superior tire sales growth. With the addition of ASC, Dobbs is well-positioned to continue growing in key markets across the country.”

The acquisition brings Dobbs' total store count to 50 across Missouri, Illinois, and Texas, employing more than 700 associates. Chris and Eric Gordy, co-owners of Automotive Super Center, will continue to serve in key leadership roles, supporting the expansion of Dobbs' local operations in Texas.

“Partnering with Dobbs was a natural choice for us,” said Chris Gordy, co-owner of ASC. “We share a common vision of growth and the opportunity to be part of a platform that is set to lead the industry's consolidation efforts. Together, we can unlock synergistic growth across the broader platform while enhancing the customer experience.”

Eric Gordy added, “Dobbs' reputation for operational excellence, coupled with its commitment to preserving our relationships with our customers and our associates, made this partnership an ideal fit. We are excited to be part of this high-growth platform.”

This acquisition underscores Dobbs' ongoing efforts to build a robust platform, leveraging its experienced executive leadership team, infrastructure, systems, and institutional capital support.

About Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, headquartered in High Ridge, Missouri, was founded with a single store in 1976 by Donald Dobbs, now led by 4th generation CEO Dustin Dobbs. Today, Dobbs employs more than 700 associates in 50 stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Texas. Since its inception, the company has differentiated itself as a “one-stop-shop” for tires and service and offers to its loyal customer base a variety of name-brand tires, a diverse range of automotive services, and market-leading customer service. To learn more, visit: gotodobbs.com.