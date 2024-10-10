Smiths Detection Awarded Service Subcontract

Smiths Detection wins seven year contract to support TechFlow’s Integrated Logistics Support Contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to service hold baggage X-ray inspection systems at airports across the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

EDGEWOOD, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces it has been awarded a seven year contract to support TechFlow’s Integrated Logistics Support Contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to service hold baggage X-ray inspection systems at airports across the United States. This contract is the largest service agreement in Smiths Detection’s history.

Smiths Detection will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), which includes their CTX 5800, CTX 9000, CTX 9400 and CTX 9800 SEIO scanners, as well as associated networking equipment. To date, Smiths Detection has 486 EDS systems operating in 41 airports across the United States.

The TSA has been setting records in the number of passengers they are screening, most recently on July 7, 2024 when 3 million passengers were screened in a single day. In 2023, the TSA screened over 858 million passengers, with the daily average being 2.4 million people. Air travel demand is projected to double by 2040 according to the International Air Transport Association and the service and maintenance of security screening systems will be critical to meeting this demand.

Ray Roberge, VP of Service at Smiths Detection Inc. said, “Smiths Detection is proud to announce our continued commitment to servicing our fleet of EDS machines in airports across the United States. We have built a highly skilled service organization that positions technicians and parts fulfilment centers in key locations across the country to meet our customers’ needs quickly and efficiently, while delivering world-class service. Our innovative technology and world-class customer service has positioned us as a trusted partner within the aviation security industry. Each day we remain focused on making the world a safer place.”

