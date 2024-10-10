PatientFi and EngagedMD Partner to Transform Fertility Treatment Financing

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a leader in fertility financing, today formally announced a strategic partnership with patient engagement platform EngagedMD, in a significant move to enable clinics to proactively educate their patients on options for funding their fertility care. At a time when fertility treatments are in high demand, the partnership stands to address critical financial barriers to fertility treatment by bolstering clinic and patient education early in the treatment process, vastly improving access to care. The collaboration streamlines the decision-making process for patients, making it easier for them to confidently and quickly move forward with their treatment and in turn improve the likelihood of successful outcomes.

The PatientFi and EngagedMD partnership provides video modules within the EngagedMD platform giving patients detailed information on financing options. This allows them to easily initiate an application with instant approvals up to $50,000—helping eliminate financial barriers that often lead to delays in care. The collaboration increases transparency with financing accessibility, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their treatment plans and progress in their fertility journey.

“At PatientFi, we are committed to making fertility care more accessible, and this partnership marks a crucial step in educating patients about their financing options,” said Todd Watts, Co-Founder and CEO of PatientFi. “With fertility treatment costs now averaging $12,000 to $15,000 per cycle, PatientFi serves as a catalyst to remove financial barriers for both clinics and their patients.”

Additionally, the partnership provides clinics with a streamlined approach to financing discussions, reducing administrative burdens, while enhancing patient satisfaction and outcomes. By integrating financing education early in the treatment process, clinics can significantly increase their patient conversion, helping more individuals access quality fertility care. Offered at no cost to clinics, the module seamlessly integrates with existing EngagedMD tools, providing a comprehensive and patient-centered experience that addresses high treatment costs.

As reliance on fertility care increases, education on financing opportunities will continue to be a growing priority for clinics and their patients. In a recent PatientFi survey of 1,000 women ages 25-45 considering fertility care, 91% said that cost was a top factor when deciding to move forward with treatment, with 53% saying it would be the number one reason. Additionally, 88% of respondents in the same group indicated they would be interested in utilizing financing to pay for fertility care, underscoring the demand for financing education and access.

“At EngagedMD, we’re committed to reducing the friction that often comes with fertility care, both for clinics and their patients. Our partnership with PatientFi allows us to go one step further by not only streamlining patient education but also offering comprehensive guidance on financing options. Together, we’re making fertility care more accessible and less stressful, empowering patients to move forward with confidence and clinics to focus on delivering the best possible care,” said Jeff Issner, Co-Founder and CEO of EngagedMD.

Together, PatientFi and EngagedMD support fertility clinics nationwide by providing their patients with the resources needed to confidently navigate their fertility journey. To learn more about the PatientFi and EngagedMD partnership visit: https://resources.engagedmd.com/patientfi

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading payments platform used by medical practices nationwide to seamlessly offer their patients more affordable alternatives for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Bringing flexible, monthly payment plans and subscription memberships to the forefront of healthcare practices, PatientFi makes life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible and attainable for patients.

For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About EngagedMD

People perform best when they are empowered to do the work they love. The thing doctors and nurses love is taking care of people. Already supporting over 220 fertility clinics, EngagedMD automates patient education and admin, two time-intensive functions that get in the way of carers actually caring for people. Medical practices that use EngagedMD save up to 56 minutes of patient time per day. Which means more time for high-quality consults, more space to support patients, and more moments to breathe. The effect? Happier staff taking better care of more people.

For more information about EngagedMD, visit www.engagedmd.com.