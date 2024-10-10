Iveda Philippines Advises Major Cities on Benchmarks for Successful Smart City Deployment

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in cloud-based AI technology, today reports progressive partnerships with major cities across the Philippines and broader Asia, assisting city officials in establishing specifications and standards for Smart City deployments. Iveda Philippines is spearheading efforts to provide direction and industry benchmarks that will enable cities across the region to efficiently implement cutting-edge smart technologies, including IvedaAI, Utilus Smart Pole, IvedaEMS, and Cerbero, which will enhance public safety, operational efficiency, and quality of life for all.

The global smart cities market is projected to reach $318.8 billion by 2025, highlighting the growing demand for technological innovation in urban areas. With over 20 years of industry experience and cutting-edge AI, IoT, and smart city solutions, Iveda stands as a trusted partner for cities aiming to modernize and enhance their infrastructure. Each of Iveda’s robust AI solutions operate seamlessly with cities’ pre-existing infrastructure, enabling cities to enter the next industrial revolution while minimizing costs.

Iveda Philippines is at the forefront of this movement, developing a comprehensive framework for Smart City specifications that includes the integration of AI-powered technologies, IoT systems, and advanced data analytics. This holistic approach empowers cities to improve safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability, ensuring they remain future-ready as the landscape of urban living evolves.

“This partnership serves as a testament to Iveda's role as a pioneer in the industry,” said David Ly, CEO and Founder of Iveda. “Our commitment to leveraging existing infrastructures in our cities to simplify everyday life guides us in creating these essential frameworks. We are proud to work alongside city officials in the Philippines and across the region, paving the way for the Smart Cities of the future.”

Timmy Evangelista, Chief Technology Officer of Iveda Philippines, added, “Large-scale Smart City deployments are uncharted territory now in the Philippines.” He continued, “Our approach to Smart City standards is holistic, ensuring the technology not only meets current needs but is also scalable and adaptable for future advancements. The collaboration between Iveda Philippines and local governments is creating a blueprint for Smart City success that can be replicated across the nation.”

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) is a global provider of cloud-based AI search and surveillance technologies that protect people, places, and assets worldwide. Leveraging IoT platforms, smart sensors, and AI, Iveda empowers cities and organizations to undergo digital transformation and seamlessly transition into the fifth industrial revolution. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA.”