Northeastern University’s Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Northeastern University’s Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) has joined the Alliance as a Promoter member. AOMedia is a non-profit organization formed by the world's best-known leaders in media technologies to define and develop open, royalty-free media technologies and standards spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies.

WIoT is joining AOMedia’s Volumetric Visual Media (VVM) Working Group, which focuses on developing and standardizing technologies to improve the storage, delivery, and quality of VVM data. VVM is a 3D immersive technology that captures and represents objects or environments with depth and volume, enabling users to interact with digital content from multiple angles.

"We’re excited to be part of AOMedia, where we can help drive the growth of open, royalty-free media technologies while focusing on improving the online media experience. We look forward to partnering with AOMedia members to discover new paths for innovation across multiple sectors," said WIoT Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Mallesham Dasari.

VVM is commonly used in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) for a lifelike, holographic experience. VVM enhances realism and interactivity in gaming, filmmaking, animation, manufacturing, and cultural heritage applications.

“We are thrilled to welcome WIoT to AOMedia’s Volumetric Visual Media (VVM) Working Group,” said Shan Liu, Co-Chair of AOMedia’s VVM Working Group. “Their expertise and innovative approach will be invaluable as we work together to develop and standardize the technologies that will drive the future of VVM. With WIoT’s participation, we are one step closer to optimizing the storage, delivery, and overall quality of this immersive media, ultimately enhancing applications and user experiences across industries.”

About WIoT

Researchers and students at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University envision a future in which people and their environment are wirelessly connected by a continuum of AI-powered devices and networks, from driverless cars and search-and-rescue drone swarms to implantable medical devices and smart cities. The institute is home to world-leading expertise, facilities, and technologies dedicated to making wireless communications exponentially faster, more energy efficient, and more secure. Visit https://wiot.northeastern.edu/.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.