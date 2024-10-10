Ask Sage Achieves IL5 Authorization

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ask Sage, Inc., the leading Generative AI platform for government and regulated industry, today announced it is the first Generative AI platform to be granted Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

By achieving Impact Level 5 authorization, Ask Sage unlocks Generative AI adoption by allowing immediate and seamless access for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Defense Industrial Base.

“Generative AI adoption across DoD and the Defense Industrial Base has trailed demand because no vendor had achieved those levels of security compliance,” said Nicolas Chaillan, founder of Ask Sage and former Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. “Ask Sage already has 30,000 users across the Department of Defense; with IL5 authorization DoD-wide, we expect those numbers to grow exponentially as service members and the Defense Industrial Base can tap into limitless use cases.”

DISA’s IL5 authorization cements Ask Sage as a trusted partner in the DoD's ongoing digital transformation efforts, providing military teams with the ability to leverage Generative AI in secure environments thanks to its SaaS offering.

Following DISA’s PA of Ask Sage, the Generative AI platform has achieved IL5 authorization with major DoD Services including, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

Ask Sage’s DoD-wide IL5 authorization makes it painless for government contractors to leverage generative AI for their internal teams, as well as bring those capabilities to their government customers. Since Ask Sage is already authorized at IL5, government contractors do not need to go through the lengthy and complex process of getting separate approvals for using the platform. This saves time and resources. At a mere $15/month entry point along with the pre-authorization, Ask Sage is breaking down barriers and reducing the bureaucratic hurdles typically associated with deploying new technologies in government settings, allowing government contractors to access generative AI at the pace of relevance to increase their velocity by up to 35 times.

“Ask Sage has revolutionized our approach to Generative AI, enabling us to seamlessly integrate these advanced capabilities across our organization and deliver them to our government clients. With IL5 authorization, the possibilities are now limitless,” said Cameron Banowsky, Chief Technology Officer at SHE BASH LLC.

Ask Sage is currently used by more than 14,000 government teams for a broad range of use cases, including cybersecurity and complex data analysis. For more information or to schedule a product demo of Ask Sage’s Generative AI platform, please visit www.asksage.ai.

About Ask Sage, Inc.

Ask Sage, Inc. is a leading provider of Generative AI solutions, specifically designed to meet the needs of the public sector, defense industrial base, and commercial enterprises. Offering a wide range of both commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), our platform is technology agnostic, enabling teams to leverage the best tools and models that suit their needs. With robust security features, the ability to handle a wide range of data types, and enhanced integrations, Ask Sage, Inc. is the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and harness the power of AI. www.asksage.ai.