Paige's Cancer Diagnostic Copilot, Alba, Showcased by Microsoft at HLTH 2024 as Transformative AI Technology for Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, today announced the company’s foundation models are being showcased by Microsoft at the Las Vegas HLTH 2024 conference as transformative AI technology for healthcare. During a live seminar on October 21st, Matt Lungren, MD and Microsoft Health & Life Sciences’ Chief Scientific Officer, will discuss how AI foundation models are enabling a transformative wave across healthcare.

Razik Yousfi, Paige’s CEO & CTO, will share the stage to provide an overview of how the immense power of Paige’s foundation model technology was used to build Paige Alba, the AI clinical-grade copilot set to revolutionize diagnostics and treatment in pathology and oncology. Yousfi will demonstrate how Alba seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art computational pathology large vision models, including Paige’s portfolio of clinical-grade Diagnostic AI applications, with conversational large language models to bring together multiple AI-driven insights into a unique, cohesive real-time interactive experience for pathologists, oncologists, multidisciplinary clinical teams and clinical trials management.

“Powerful, versatile models, like Paige’s, are enabling new possibilities in healthcare from revolutionizing medical research and drug discovery to redefining patient care and clinical decision-making. By processing and interpreting vast amounts of medical data at impressive speeds, these foundation models are helping accelerate scientific breakthroughs in ways previously unimaginable,” said Dr. Lungren at Microsoft.

In addition, Paige’s foundation models will be made immediately available with either an open-source license (Virchow) or with a permissive, non-commercial license (Virchow2, PRISM), in the new collection of models in Microsoft’s Healthcare AI models in Microsoft Azure AI Studio Model Catalog. Specifically designed for developers, this modular, multimodal approach for accessing Paige’s powerful AI technology unlocks greater innovation opportunities for further advancement in the field. Additional commercial models will soon be available for purchase as well.

HLTH attendees can find Paige at the Microsoft Booth #4004 where Paige will demo Alba and its Diagnostic AI applications.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer’s most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-approved AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

*Note: Paige Alba™ is for research use only (RUO), not for use in diagnostic procedures.