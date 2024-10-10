Whistle Express and Flexcar Partner to Offer Exclusive Car Wash Discounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistle Express Car Wash, a leading brand in the car wash industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with Flexcar, a flexible car lease company. This partnership aims to enhance the driving experience for Flexcar users by providing an exclusive discount on car wash services for drivers in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Nashville, TN.

Flexcar offers a unique alternative to traditional car ownership, with a flexible car lease model that includes maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance — all with zero down payment and the ability to cancel anytime. This partnership with Whistle Express further enriches the Flexcar experience by offering added value through discounted car wash services.

“We’re excited to join forces with Flexcar and redefine the car care experience for their users,” said Danielle Petersen, chief marketing officer at Whistle Express Car Wash. “Together, we’re making it simpler and more rewarding for drivers to keep their cars in top shape, perfectly complementing the flexibility and freedom Flexcar delivers.”

“At Flexcar, we’re always looking for ways to enhance our drivers’ experience,” said Kelly Conlin, senior marketing manager at Flexcar. “Drivers rave about the Whistle Express Car Wash. Now, our customers can access Whistle’s great car washing services at an even more affordable price.”

The partnership is part of Whistle’s ongoing commitment to collaborate with businesses across its footprint, meeting customers where they are and delivering top-tier services while enhancing the overall customer experience. For more information on this offer or business partnerships with Whistle, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com/business. To find a participating Whistle Express Car Wash location near you, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com or download the Whistle Express app.

About Whistle Express

With more than 150 locations and counting, Whistle Express leverages technology and innovation to deliver a premium experience that saves customers time, money – and their car’s paint job. Customers can take advantage of the brand’s Unlimited Wash Club Membership Program, plus free supplies and amenities including microfiber towels, vacuums and mat-cleaning stations, to save money while getting their cars squeaky clean. Last year, the Charlotte-based company received a majority investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. to fuel its accelerated growth plan. For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.

About Flexcar

Flexcar offers month-to-month flexible car leases with zero down payment and the ability to cancel anytime. Drivers can choose their car on the Flexcar website or mobile app, specify whether they’d like to pick up the car or have it delivered, and drive the car for as long as they’d like. With Flexcar, everything is included in one monthly payment.

Learn more at flexcar.com.