Vecima Acquires Falcon V Systems, Provider of Innovative Software Orchestration Platform for Cable, Fiber, and Mobile Access Networks

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks, Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that, through its subsidiary Vecima Technology B.V., it has acquired Falcon V Systems, a Poland-based provider of vendor-agnostic, virtualized software solutions and services for Broadband Service Providers worldwide.

Vecima has acquired all outstanding Falcon V Systems shares, as well as the company’s technology, intellectual property, and talent. With the close of the acquisition today, Vecima will onboard a significant portion of the Falcon V team which will be integrated into Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business, comprising its market-leading Entra broadband access portfolios and talent.

Falcon V Systems’ key products will be integrated into Vecima’s Entra Cloud™ portfolio of open, interoperable, cloud-native applications that help cable operators transform their networks for next-generation broadband access:

Falcon V Systems’ Principal Core manages across multiple cable, fiber, and mobile cores, allowing a multivendor environment, with seamless integration across the OSS/BSS ecosystem — a convergence of services not possible previously.





The Test Suite is a comprehensive set of tools, focused on helping Broadband Service Providers accelerate deployments and feature enhancements, through an automated, end-to-end test environment.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Falcon V team has accomplished, and I extend my sincerest thanks to our talented Falcon team, our partners, and our customers,” said Ulf Andersson, CEO of Falcon V Systems. “Vecima will take our work forward and bring it to market on a global scale, unlocking the potential of the Falcon V technology and team.”

“Our work over the last several years with Falcon V Systems has been a critical component in our long-term access architecture strategy, enabling us to simplify and enhance the subscriber experience,” said Justin Colwell, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology, Charter Communications. “We plan to deploy the Principal Core, which will be a component of Vecima’s vCMTS solution, along with the Test Suite, and look forward to working closely with Vecima to lead wider adoption of the Entra Cloud platform across the industry.”

“Flexibility and interoperability are the cornerstone of Vecima’s unique approach to access networks and the hallmark of Falcon V Systems’ automation and orchestration software,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “With this acquisition, Vecima expands its research and development footprint into Europe with an expert team of DAA technologists in Poland. Falcon V Systems will be able to take advantage of Vecima’s global scale, existing vCMTS and PON platforms, and extensive customer relationships.”

“Vecima’s mission is to empower service providers globally with the transformative solutions that usher in the new multi-gigabit connectivity era to come,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are embarking on a new phase of growth, and by adding the Falcon V Systems team and technology to our expansive industry-leading broadband access portfolio, we broaden, once more, our ability to meet the evolving network convergence needs of Broadband Service Provider customers worldwide. With the Falcon team & Charter’s long-term partnership, this acquisition further deepens Vecima’s leadership in the Broadband Service Provider segment.”

About Falcon V Systems

Falcon V Systems is an independent challenger that delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and non-proprietary open DAA solution for Broadband Service Providers based on Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). This non-monolithic, agile architecture will enable more efficient use of network assets, data centers, and cloud assets. Thanks to open interfaces, the solution evolves along with the growth of needs and supports the cooperation between operators and other vendors.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, any statements respecting: Vecima will onboard a significant portion of the Falcon V team which will be integrated into Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business; closing of the transaction will allow Vecima to expand its research and development footprint into Europe; Falcon V Systems’ key products will be integrated into Vecima’s Entra Cloud™ portfolio; Charter Communications’ plans to deploy the Principal Core and Test Suite.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Vecima and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is generally disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 19, 2024, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.