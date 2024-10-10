DXOMARK Test Report Highlights Sheba Microsystems’ Sharp-7 Autofocus Camera Maintains Consistent High-Quality Imaging across Automotive Temperature Range

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheba Microsystems announced today that DXOMARK has released a new report of benchmark test results that show the Sheba Sharp-7 autofocus automotive camera maintains consistent image quality across automotive temperature range.

DXOMARK, an international leader in the quality assessment of camera, battery and display performance of professional, consumer electronic, and automotive imaging devices, recently conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Sharp-7, utilizing DXOMARK’s live MTF evaluation system that includes testing the cameras inside a thermal chamber.

The DXOMARK evaluation tested the Sharp-7 across temperature ranges from -40°C to 120°C, replicating real-world conditions faced by automotive cameras. This includes heating caused by the camera’s image sensor itself which can exceed 50°C, and as ADAS cameras are positioned under the windshield and exposed to sunlight, can easily reach temperatures between 80 and 100°C.

According to the published report, DXOMARK’s testing results showed that the Sharp-7 demonstrated superior performance against a top-in-class fixed-focus camera in temperatures exceeding 60°C. For example, while the fixed-focus camera lost image quality at temperatures above 60°C, the Sharp-7 continued to maintain precise, high-quality imaging well beyond 60°C and even at temperatures over 120°C.

“Automotive ADAS and front-view cameras are critical components for vehicle safety, as they enable the detection of objects and road signs ahead of the vehicle,” said Dr. Faez Ba-Tis, CEO and Co-founder of Sheba Microsystems. “While current automotive ADAS cameras use relatively high-resolution sensors, they are all fixed focus, making them vulnerable to thermal defocus, which causes significant image quality degradation when temperatures fluctuate. The DXO benchmark report clearly highlights the severity of the thermal defocus problem in automotive cameras and, more importantly, confirms the superiority of the Sheba Sharp-7 autofocus camera, which maintains image quality across the temperature range."

Automotive cameras regularly face challenges in maintaining image quality and focus stability during temperature fluctuations as the optics and camera parts undergo thermal expansion. Additionally, the effect of thermal fluctuations on fixed focus cameras can result in aging which leads to permanent focus drift. Sheba technology solves for both thermal expansion and aging focus drift issues.

Looking ahead into the future, as the automotive sensor market continues to trend towards higher resolution sensors, the problem of lens thermal expansion becomes increasingly pronounced due to the sensors’ smaller pixel size. This is because smaller pixels require more precise alignment of the optics to ensure that light is accurately focused on each pixel, and any misalignment due to thermal expansion or contraction can lead to blurring or distortion – problematic for any camera and especially for automotive due to the extended temperature range. Solving for ultra-precise alignment becomes not just a “nice to have” – but absolutely critical.

Image quality is essential for future innovation in autonomous vehicles, according to Laurent Chanas, Image Science Director at DXOMARK.

“To achieve a high level of vehicle safety, and enable safer autonomous driving innovation as well, cameras are required to perform reliably in all conditions – including extreme temperatures from -40°C to 125°C,” said Chanas. “In our tests, we benchmarked the Sharp-7 against a high-end fixed-focus camera and saw sharpness degrade rapidly above 60° Celsius, which could compromise autonomous driving systems. This is where the Sheba Sharp-7 stands out. As our tests show, the Sharp-7 delivers consistent image quality and sharpness even at temperatures exceeding 125°C.”

Sheba’s Sharp-7 has passed reliability tests, including drop, thermal shock, thermal cycling, vibration, mechanical shock, tumble, and microdrop tests. Evaluation kits are exclusively available for OEMs and Tier 1 customers.

About Sheba Microsystems Inc.

Sheba Microsystems is a leading fabless semiconductor company that develops high-end MEMS actuators for optical solutions, including autofocus (AF), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and super-resolution (SR) for cameras. With their high speed and high repeatability, low power consumption, and small size, the Sheba MEMS actuators are revolutionizing the quality and capability of digital photography for everyday devices. Visit us at www.shebamicrosystems.com.

About DXOMARK

DXOMARK is a French technology company and the international leader in the multimedia quality assessment of professional and consumer electronics products (such as automotive cameras, machine vision, smartphones, laptops, and more). As a private and independent company, DXOMARK’s mission is to help Original Equipment Manufacturers develop high-quality products for the benefit of the end user.

DXOMARK, based in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, employs 120 people, including a hundred engineers and technicians, who have carried out thousands of tests each year for over 20 years in the company’s 17 state-of-the-art laboratories, which have been developed in-house. More than 200 of these laboratories, which are 100% dedicated to measuring and optimizing the quality of professional and consumer electronics products, have been sold to tech companies around the world.

DXOMARK’s business activities include:

Quality evaluation services to manufacturers during the product development process. We help improve the quality of products from conception to production in the areas of our expertise: camera, audio, display, and battery.

Detailed scientific test reports. DXOMARK tests a wide range of commercial products and provides a detailed report of results and measurements that is available for purchase by all manufacturers.

Sales of its proprietary turnkey laboratories (Analyzer) to Research & Development teams.

To learn more about DXOMARK’s B2B offer, visit corp.dxomark.com.