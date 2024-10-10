x-hoppers Unites With Law Enforcement and Retail Experts to Fight Retail Theft Epidemic as Holiday Season Looms

Theft detection alert, featuring integration of CCTV theft detection into the UC system and headsets at House of Spells in London. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, October 9, x-hoppers, a pioneer in AI retail communication solutions, hosted a pivotal roundtable discussion, led by CEO Ian Rowan, in response to the alarming rise in retail crime, which has reached a 20-year high. With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, this event convened industry leaders and law enforcement at House of Spells in London, an early adopter of x-hoppers technology, featuring prominent speakers including retail and consumer expert Kate Hardcastle, MBE, Superintendent from the City of London Police Patrick Holdaway, Tenby Stores owner Fiona Malone, and x-hoppers’ CTO Graham Dixon.

The event showcased the findings of a recent survey conducted by x-hoppers, underscoring the urgency of the current retail climate. Alarmingly, 61% of UK shoppers reported witnessing theft in stores. Compounding this issue, shoplifting incidents have surged by 46% in the past year, resulting in staggering losses for retailers, estimated at £7.9 billion annually. This data prompted an important conversation about the critical need for effective strategies to combat retail theft and protect both businesses and consumers.

Panel Discussion Highlights:

The panel emphasized the pressing need for collaboration among consumers, retailers and law enforcement to combat this growing epidemic:

Superintendent Patrick Holdaway stated, "If we don’t know about the crime, we can’t fight it. This is a community issue,” emphasizing the need for better communication and consistent reporting between retailers and police to enhance enforcement efforts amidst limited resources.

stated, "If we don’t know about the crime, we can’t fight it. This is a community issue,” emphasizing the need for better communication and consistent reporting between retailers and police to enhance enforcement efforts amidst limited resources. Fiona Malone underscored the profound community impact of shoplifting, particularly in light of the lack of local police enforcement support, stating, “Shoplifting isn’t a victimless crime; it affects real people and real families. Every theft takes food off my children’s table and threatens the existence of our local businesses. Let’s strengthen the call to ‘shop local’ with a promise to ‘protect local’. ”

underscored the profound community impact of shoplifting, particularly in light of the lack of local police enforcement support, stating, “Shoplifting isn’t a victimless crime; it affects real people and real families. Every theft takes food off my children’s table and threatens the existence of our local businesses. ” Graham Dixon highlighted the role of AI in retail security, stating, "AI is not just a buzzword; it’s a crucial tool that can transform the retail landscape. By integrating advanced technology, we can create safer environments for shoppers while enhancing service quality, ensuring that retail remains an enjoyable experience.”

highlighted the role of AI in retail security, stating, "AI is not just a buzzword; it’s a crucial tool that can transform the retail landscape. By integrating advanced technology, we can create safer environments for shoppers while enhancing service quality, ensuring that retail remains an enjoyable experience.” Kate Hardcastle MBE called for a proactive approach in addressing the escalating challenges retailers face, stating, "It is a massive national reality; it is an epidemic; it is growing. At that peak period, you want to make customers aware of the realities you're dealing with, what you're doing about it, how you appreciate their support and help at that time."

called for a proactive approach in addressing the escalating challenges retailers face, stating, "It is a massive national reality; it is an epidemic; it is growing. At that peak period, you want to make customers aware of the realities you're dealing with, what you're doing about it, how you appreciate their support and help at that time." Ian Rowan reinforced the urgency for retailers to adopt critical solutions, asserting, "Retailers today face an urgent challenge in creating a secure environment for shoppers. We must act swiftly to implement innovative solutions that ensure safety and enhance the overall shopping experience. Customers deserve to enter stores feeling happy and secure, without the worry of theft overshadowing their visit."

reinforced the urgency for retailers to adopt critical solutions, asserting, "Retailers today face an urgent challenge in creating a secure environment for shoppers. We must act swiftly to implement innovative solutions that ensure safety and enhance the overall shopping experience. Customers deserve to enter stores feeling happy and secure, without the worry of theft overshadowing their visit." Additionally, Martin Velev, from House of Spells, shared the positive impact of adopting x-hoppers technology, reporting a threefold reduction in theft attempts: "I can confidently say that our customers feel significantly safer, and we’ve had no negative reviews regarding safety since implementing this solution, which was a significant concern given our location in a high-traffic zone.”

The need for enhanced retail security has become increasingly evident, as highlighted by a recent survey conducted by x-hoppers and Sago in September 2024, which gathered insights from 1,000 UK shoppers ages 18 and older.

Key consumer insights:

5 out of 8 (61%) of shoppers have witnessed theft in stores.

of shoppers have witnessed theft in stores. 80% consider store safety a critical factor in their shopping decisions.

consider store safety a critical factor in their shopping decisions. 85% of shoppers expect to interact with a physical product on the day of their visit. 44% of them go in-store to feel and touch the product. 41% of shoppers shop in-store to take the item(s) home immediately.

of shoppers expect to interact with a physical product on the day of their visit.

As the holiday shopping season nears and foot traffic rises, these statistics underscore the importance of ensuring a safe in-store environment for customers and staff, prompting retailers to adopt effective security measures that safeguard both patrons and profits.

For exclusive highlights from the roundtable discussion, click here, and to rewatch the live simulation of theft prevention using x-hoppers’ AI Theft Detection System, click here.

As x-hoppers prepares for ShopTalk next week in Chicago from October 16-18, attendees can expect global data insights that will highlight the evolving retail landscape and underscore the critical need for advanced security solutions.

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a complete retail communication solution that combines wireless headsets, smart call points, and AI-powered features to improve customer experience. Powered by Wildix, a leading UCaaS vendor with 20 years of industry experience, x-hoppers connects store associates to a secure broadcast where they can instantly collaborate and receive incoming calls and notifications, including AI theft-detection alerts, to streamline processes and reduce shrink. With over 250 integrations, including an AI Assistant, x-hoppers cuts training time in half and equips shop assistants with all the tools they need to provide an outstanding in-store experience.