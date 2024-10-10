IS&S’s ThrustSense® Autothrottle Selected for U.S. Army C-12 Fleet

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ISSC) patented ThrustSense® Autothrottle system has been selected by the US Army to be installed on their C-12 (B200) aircraft equipped with ProLine 21 avionics suites. This advanced technology will provide full flight envelope protection, from takeoff to landing, including go-around, enabling pilots to automatically control engine power settings for enhanced safety and efficiency. With a September 2024 contract award, deliveries of the IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle system are set to begin immediately, with ongoing installations planned.

The ThrustSense Autothrottle reduces pilot workload by computing and adjusting power levels automatically, bringing a new standard of safety and convenience to operators of the King Air and C-12 platforms. It ensures stabilized approaches by maintaining optimal descent speeds and protects against critical flight conditions, including overtorque, overtemperature, and dangerously slow or fast speeds during high-workload scenarios. Additionally, ThrustSense guards against VMCa (Minimum Control Speed in Air), proportionally reducing engine power to maintain directional control.

Controlled by an easy-to-install Integrated Standby Unit (ISU), the ThrustSense system requires no structural modifications to the throttle quadrant and can be installed with minimal aircraft downtime. The ISU combines autothrottle control with upgraded standby functionality, making it an ideal retrofit solution.

“With the King Air’s versatility across a broad range of missions, operators are increasingly focused on improving operational efficiency and reducing crew workload,” said Larry Riddle, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IS&S. “ThrustSense is a perfect example of how IS&S is leading the way in cockpit automation, enhancing both safety and performance.”

ThrustSense is globally certified for Beechcraft King Air B200 and B300 aircraft and is standard on the King Air 260 and 360 production models. The system is also available for Pilatus PC-12 Legacy and NG platforms, with retrofits offered through authorized IS&S service centers worldwide.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. ( www.innovative-ss.com ) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IS&S offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IS&S is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry's demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products.

