Financial Dwellings and Calque Join Forces to Provide Innovative Buy-Before-You-Sell Programs to Home Buyers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial Dwellings, a leading mortgage firm serving Colorado, has partnered with Calque to provide ‘buy-before-you-sell’ loan programs such as The Trade-In Mortgage and Contingency Buster. This strategic partnership harnesses the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative and reliable mortgage products designed to simplify the home-buying and selling process for borrowers.

“Calque's approach stands out because they're neither a lender nor a real estate agent, allowing them to focus on providing lending solutions without competing interests,” said Rich Mackall, Mortgage Broker with Financial Dwellings. “Their fees are notably lower than other buy-before-you-sell solutions, which is critical for homeowners who want convenience without sacrificing the hard-earned equity in their homes.”

Homebuyers today face significant challenges in a competitive housing market with fluctuating mortgage interest rates. While many homeowners have substantial equity in their current homes that could enhance their bidding power, selling their existing homes can be daunting due to its financial implications.

Calque and Financial Dwellings have partnered to offer convenient ‘buy-before-you-sell’ solutions that allow homeowners to leverage their home equity to make non-contingent offers, enabling a seamless transition into their new home before selling their current property. This eliminates the need for double moves and provides homeowners with the ability to transfer their equity effortlessly from one property to another, maintaining financial flexibility while simplifying the process.

The Trade-In Mortgage and Contingency Buster programs both help homeowners with loan qualification by excluding their current home from their debt-to-income (DTI) ratio during loan underwriting. The Trade-In Mortgage also enables borrowers to tap their home equity to make a bigger payment or pay off debt.

“Calque is excited to partner with Financial Dwellings to bring ‘buy-before-you-sell’ loan programs to Colorado homeowners,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “Despite the challenges posed by today’s mortgage rates and record-low inventory, homeowners can make non-contingent offers to make their next home purchase more attainable.”

About Financial Dwellings

Financial Dwellings provides personalized mortgage services focused on meeting the unique needs of each client. From application to closing, Financial Dwellings delivers a seamless, technology-driven experience that ensures borrowers are supported every step of the way. To learn more, visit https://financialdwellings.com. NMLS #2626243

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer ‘buy before you sell’ mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and the Contingency Buster streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, stage and list their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.