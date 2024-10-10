GFT Puts Manufacturing Data to Work to Automate Key Processes Across Factory Floors with Google Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manufacturers are in the midst of one of the most significant transformations of their time, defined in large part by new AI-powered efficiencies. But for many companies, decades of siloed data stands between them and this new reality. GFT has been working with Google Cloud since 2019 to implement the digital infrastructure that manufacturers need to bring their data into one place, and then put it to work for new AI use cases across the production lifecycle. Now, they’re providing a hands-on look at how manufacturers can bring these use cases to life on their factory floors via MxD (Manufacturing x Digital)’s innovation center.

The new demonstration will showcase real-life implementations of Google Cloud’s Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE). The cloud-based platform enables companies to store and analyze data from any machine across all of their factory floors. With this data in an easily accessible format, manufacturers can then leverage it for various AI and machine learning applications that make these factories run faster and smoother, including:

Predictive Maintenance: With a holistic view of their real-time and historical data, companies can train AI models to analyze the health of their machinery across each one of their factories, and deliver proactive alerts on any disruptions or inefficiencies before they happen.

Production Forecasting: Heightened data analytics enable manufacturers to derive insights from all of their operations, and use them to streamline production by informing everything from future demand for their products, to the resources required to make them.

Quality Control: Using a combination of visual AI and robotic technology, manufacturers can take an automated approach to analyzing outputs from all of their machines. From there, a robotic arm removes any items from the production line that do not meet predetermined standards.

“ With so many new AI capabilities available to them, many companies are working to determine which use cases to put their resources towards in order to have the most significant—and in some cases, the most immediate—impact on their manufacturing processes,” said Scott Hofmann, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S. at GFT. “ Our latest work with Google Cloud gives manufacturers the tangible evidence they need to make these decisions, and then quickly execute on them.”

In joining forces at MxD, GFT and Google Cloud will further MxD’s mission to empower U.S. manufacturers with the technology, tools and resources they need to compete in the global marketplace.

“ Together with GFT, we’re not only demonstrating how manufacturers can transform their data, but their entire factory operations from end to end,” said Fabien Duboeuf, Industry Manager, Manufacturing at Google Cloud. “ This showcase provides a hands-on demonstration, and how the art of the possible can be applied industry-wide to introduce a level of innovation, agility and efficiency required to meet customer’s expectations.”

GFT has both contributed to the development of Manufacturing Data Engine, and successfully implemented it for a U.S. automaker. In addition to providing the necessary software expertise for implementations of MDE, GFT also works on the hardware for various sensors, cameras and machinery.

