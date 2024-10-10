SMArtX Advisory Solutions Welcomes Allspring Global Investments to SMArtY Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMArtX Advisory Solutions, an innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced that Allspring Global Investments has joined the manager-sponsored platform known as SMArtY. This partnership brings Allspring’s direct indexing capabilities to the platform, further expanding its suite of leading investment solutions.

Allspring, a highly regarded asset management firm, will now offer its innovative, tax-advantaged, personalized separately managed accounts (SMAs) through SMArtY.

Brad Haag, EVP, Asset Manager Solutions, SMArtX Advisory Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the relationship, stating, “We are excited to welcome Allspring as the newest asset manager on our groundbreaking SMArtY platform. As a premier asset management firm, Allspring’s offerings will provide RIAs, wrap fee advisors, and financial planners with an exceptional, no platform fee solution to address their investment management needs.”

SMArtY is a manager-sponsored wealth management platform that grants access to some of the world’s largest and most reputable asset managers’ model portfolios, along with a full set of award-winning investment tools, all powered by SMArtX Advisory Solutions’ managed accounts technology.

Tony Svach, Head of Intermediary Sales: “Allspring Global Investments is excited to provide advisors a full lineup of Direct Indexing solutions on the SMArtY platform. This extraordinary platform bundles the power of SMArtX to better serve clients in a UMA structure with sleeve reporting and tools to scale the advisor’s business.”

The addition of Allspring’s Direct Indexing separately managed accounts onto SMArtY creates an automated asset management workflow, enabling advisors to focus on revenue-generating activities while providing clients with sophisticated, tax-efficient investment solutions.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, microservices architecture, providing clients with a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts.

SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and fintech firms. Learn more at smartxadvisory.com.

About Allspring Global Investments™

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $571 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 400+ investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit allspringglobal.com.

*As of June 30, 2024. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.