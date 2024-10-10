CORSAIR Launches High-Performance Products in Multi-Year, Cross Brand Collaboration with Call of Duty®

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, has begun to release the first products in its multi-year, full cross-brand collaboration with the critically acclaimed Call of Duty franchise. This powerful new integration sees two of the world’s best-known gaming brands come together for the first time with the collaboration extending across multiple product categories at CORSAIR including Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC and SCUF Gaming.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Activision and have our world-class brands come together as CORSAIR is set to deliver premium performance for Call of Duty players across all platforms whether it’s playing Black Ops 6, capturing amazing content or streaming with friends,” said Thi La, President and COO at CORSAIR.

“Our goal has always been to fuel the Call of Duty fandom with best-in-class products built for today’s gamers and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with CORSAIR for the launch of Black Ops 6. The suite of officially licensed products will help elevate gaming stations everywhere in true Call of Duty Black Ops style,” said Brooke Carpenter, Senior Director, Global Consumer Products at Activision.

In addition to top-tier controllers from SCUF Gaming, CORSAIR headsets and keyboards and streaming equipment from Elgato, this collaboration will see the introduction of a number of high-end gaming PCs including the ORIGIN PC EON16-X laptop, ORIGIN PC NEURON gaming PC, and the CORSAIR VENGEANCE Gaming PC line. These high-performance gaming machines are designed for the ultimate gaming experience, featuring cutting-edge hardware, custom Black Ops 6-themed aesthetics, and superior build quality. With powerful processors, advanced graphics, and lightning-fast storage, Call of Duty fans will enjoy seamless gameplay and stunning visuals.

Beginning with the launch of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, featured products launching today and throughout this holiday include:

CORSAIR

HS80 RGB WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos®. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity.

: A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos®. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity. K65 PLUS WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive.

Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive. M75 WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The M75 WIRELESS sports an expertly designed ambidextrous mouse shape and ultra-fast connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth ® .

Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The M75 WIRELESS sports an expertly designed ambidextrous mouse shape and ultra-fast connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and . MM300 2XL CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: a high endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy.

a high endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy. VENGEANCE SERIES CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Step up your game with a CORSAIR VENGEANCE gaming pc, built with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components, and powered by the latest cutting-edge processors and graphics.

SCUF Gaming

REFLEX CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5.

Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5. I NSTINCT PRO CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Engineered for better performance and responsiveness, SCUF Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S provides four remappable paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and instant triggers that switch from regular to a mouse-like click at the flip of a switch.

Engineered for better performance and responsiveness, SCUF Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S provides four remappable paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and instant triggers that switch from regular to a mouse-like click at the flip of a switch. ENVISION PRO CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options.

Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options. UNIVERSAL CONTROLLER PROTECTION CASE CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: This case has an impact resistant exterior and a soft, padded interior to protect your controller from dents and scratches, even while traveling. It works to protect any Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, or Xbox One controller.

Elgato

STREAM DECK MK.2 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the store for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates.

Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the store for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates. WAVE:3 USB MICROPHONE CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry.

A premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. WAVE MIC ARM LP CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A studio-grade boom arm for your premium microphone, Wave Mic Arm LP sits below the shoulder line for an unobstructed view.

Drop

ARTISAN KEYCAP CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A 1u artisan keycap featuring a jet-black acrylic keycap with a bite jutting out to meet your fingertips.

ORIGIN PC

ORIGIN PC NEURON CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A gaming powerhouse engineered for intense action and precision. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware including powerful graphics cards, fast processors, and more. With fully customizable options and up to 8TB of storage, you'll have the space and speed to dominate every game. Encased in a sleek design, the NEURON brings unparalleled power and style to your gaming setup.

A gaming powerhouse engineered for intense action and precision. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware including powerful graphics cards, fast processors, and more. With fully customizable options and up to 8TB of storage, you'll have the space and speed to dominate every game. Encased in a sleek design, the NEURON brings unparalleled power and style to your gaming setup. ORIGIN PC EON16-X CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Experience unparalleled performance and immersive gameplay in a sleek, custom design. Fully customizable, add on a plethora of storage and high-quality DDR5 memory with components by CORSAIR.

Specific products are available now or open for pre-order. Additional categories, launch dates, and more details on this groundbreaking collaboration will be announced over time.

To learn more about CORSAIR and the Call of Duty partnership, please visit here.

Download the latest assets here.

