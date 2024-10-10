Conti Federal Awarded $31.7M Contract for the Construction of a B-21 Fuel Cell Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading construction and engineering firm for the U.S. federal government specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, has been awarded a $31.7M contract for the renovation and conversion of Dock 81 to Fuel Cell Hangar B7242 to support the B-21 Raider at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota. The contract is the company’s fifth project in support of the new bomber aircraft.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, this project will renovate approximately 26,000 square feet of an existing general maintenance hangar to a fuel systems maintenance dock hangar. Functional areas consist of a fuel cell bay to fit one aircraft, maintenance storage areas, and service utility rooms. Renovations will also provide a connection corridor to the adjacent Fuels Systems Maintenance Dock that is currently under construction by Conti Federal. The project has an expected completion date of November 2026.

“This is our fifth project in support of the B-21 beddown program at Ellsworth Air Force Base, so I am very confident in our team’s readiness to construct this latest mission-critical hangar facility,” said Ryan Kanzleiter, Vice President of U.S. Operations. “While aircraft hangars are uniquely tailored to each installation, we have the know-how and expertise to support this project. This award creates construction efficiencies with our adjacent Fuels Systems Maintenance Dock project and provides critical mission readiness for the U.S. Air Force.”

Conti Federal is currently on-site at Ellsworth Air Force Base, constructing four other facilities in support of the B-21 beddown program, including a Radio Frequency (RF) Hangar, Weapons Loader Training Facility, Fuels Systems Maintenance Dock, and a Phase Maintenance Hangar.

Ellsworth Air Force Base was selected as the first location for the B-21 due to having the existing facilities necessary and sufficient space needed to accommodate simultaneous missions. Future locations for the B-21 include Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

To stay up-to-date on the company’s portfolio of projects, visit www.contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.